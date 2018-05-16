Billie Hugh Hill, 82, Albany, passed away Friday, May 11, 2018 at UK Medical Center in Lexington. He was the husband of the late Vevagean Hill and also preceded in death by a son, Lonnie Hill.

He is survived by a daughter, Wanda (Terry) Decker, Albany; two sons, Larry Hill and Linda, Glasgow, Kentucky; David Hill and Nancy, Burkesville, Kentucky; special friends, Virginia Buster and Donna Wolfe; a sister, Avaleen Stearns, Albany; two brothers, Donnie Hill and Barbara and Herman Hill, Burkesville, Kentucky; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Eddie Garrett and Bro. Bruce Stearns officiating. Final resting place in Highway Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.