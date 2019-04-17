Lady Bulldog basketball coach Darrell Thompson retires

Long time head Lady Bulldog basketball coach Darrell Thompson has decided to hang up his whistle and close out his career as the leader of the Clinton County High School girls’ basketball program.

Thompson resigned his position last week and the job was posted as vacant last Thursday, April 11.

In a message from Thompson to Clinton County News Sports Editor, Thompson said that he was leaving the position on his own terms.

Thompson assumed the duties of head coach for the Lady Bulldogs with the 2011-12 season.

His best seasons were during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 campaigns when his Lady Dawgs finished 2013-14 and won the 16th District Championship, advancing to the 4th Region Tournament.

In 2014-15, Clinton County ended it’s year with a 24-6 overall record, but were upset in the 16th District opening round

Thompson has been a long-time familiar face among the Clinton County High School Athletic Department.

In addition to his tenure as the Lady Bulldog head basketball coach, he also spent three seasons as the C.C.H.S. head boys’ basketball coach, beginning with the 2003-04 season through the 2005-06 season.

Two of those three teams advanced to the 4th Region post-season tournament, as a 16th District runner-up in 2004 and as the 16th District champion in 2005.

Prior to holding the position of head coach for the Bulldogs, he served as an assistant to the boys’ program for several years.

Thompson also spent several years during his career as the head coach for the C.C.H.S. girls’ Lady Bat Dawgs softball team.

After announcing his retirement from coaching last week, Thompson also forwarded the following statement reviewing his career as a high school coach at Clinton County High School:

After much thought and prayer, I have decided to end my coaching career at Clinton County High School. It began in 1990 when, Principal David Warriner recommended me for my first coaching job. Since then I have enjoyed coaching at all levels from middle school to high school with both softball and basketball.

My many years of coaching could not have been possible without the help and support of my wife Tonda and my two daughters Ceirra and Mariah. They helped me cope with the difficult loses and celebrated with me during the big wins.

I wish to thank all the coaches I have worked with in the past 29 years. Many have become lifelong friends that I will forever cherish and consider it a privilege to have worked alongside each of you.

One individual that stands out is Jimmy “Bozie” York who has coached with me from the early years and has stuck by my side throughout my tenure as softball and basketball coach.

The assistant coach that all coaches should cherish is their wife, and mine, Tonda, just happened to be my first varsity assistant coach and she has continued to always keep things in perspective each season thereafter.

Special thank you to our local media. Alan Gibson and Brett Gibson at the Clinton County News for their friendship and everything they do to promote our student athletes in our community. Lynn Stearns and Sid Scott with WANY SPORTS for their friendship as well as bringing Clinton County Athletics into our homes throughout the seasons. I ask everyone when you get the chance, to please thank them and let them know how much you appreciate everything they do to promote our students and various programs in Clinton County.

Finally I would like to thank the many players and parents that I have had the opportunity to interact with throughout my tenure as coach. During the season, those players become our extended family. Without their hard work and dedication to their sport there would be no need for coaches. These players are a testament to their parents and our sport based on the time and sacrifice they make to represent our community.

I encourage everyone at some point in their life to coach. It allows you the opportunity to experience the joys and rewards that accompany coaching like nothing else offers. If I had not listened to my dad’s advice {Eldon Thompson}, in the summer of 1990, I would have never enjoyed hearing someone call me Coach Thompson.