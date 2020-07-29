Clinton County Public Library hands out school supplies last week





The Clinton County Public Library held a drive-thru event Tuesday to hand out school supplies.

A free bag of school supplies for school children from preschool through college were offered to anyone who waited in line for the supplies.

The event lasted from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Clinton County Public Library. In the above photo, a line of vehicles waited to get signed in to receive their free bag of supplies. Students were required to be present in order to claim a prize at the end of the line.