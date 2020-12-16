Christmas with the Grinch

Keeton Sullivan, the three-year-old daughter of John Michael and Jessica Sullivan, stopped by the Clinton County News last week to visit with and be photographed with the News Grinch, while wearing her “We’re Like Really Into Christmas” t-shirt.

Keeton is also the grandaughter of Mike and Sue Owens of Albany.

Take a tour around town some evening and enjoy all of the holiday decorations. When you see the Grinch, grab a photo and email it to us, and we’ll put it in the Clinton County News. Just be sure to identify everyone in the photo and when you stopped by. Send your jpg image to: gpcompany@kih.net .

And have a Merry Grinch filled Christmas.