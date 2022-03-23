Bid for Water Treatment Plant Improvements

Herrick Company, Inc. of 2176 Waddy Road, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342 is preparing a General Contractor bid for CITY OF ALBANY WATER TREATMENT PLANT IMPROVEMENTS – WTP A & WTP B – PROJECT No. 1924 and is seeking MBE-WBE-DBE-VBE to participate in the bidding. Owner is City of Albany, 204 S. Cross Street, Albany KY. Bid date is Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. local time. We are soliciting bids from those involved in the construction of and supply of equipment, material, tools, and services necessary to complete Pipe Gallery Valve Replacements at each WTP; Electrical and HVAC Improvements; Filter Media Replacement; Upgrading Existing High Service Pumps and Backwash Pumps with Variable Frequency Drives; and miscellaneous equipment replacements. Subcontractor opportunities exist for: Electrical, HVAC, Painting, Plumbing, & SCADA. Material/supplier opportunities exist for: Miscellaneous Metals (Handrails & Ladders), Pipe/Fittings/Valves, Concrete, Rebar, Meters, Instrumentation, Filter Media, Filter Equipment, Laboratory Equipment, Chemical Pumps, Chlorine Analyzer, Stainless Steel Baffles, Miscellaneous Lighting. Engineer is Monarch Engineering, Inc., 556 Carlton Drive, Lawrenceburg, KY. Bidders may examine the bidding documents, plans and specifications at the offices of Monarch Engineering on Mondays through Fridays between the hours 8 – 12 and 1 – 5, or may obtain copies by emailing Deron S. Byrne, P.E at dbyrne@monarchengineering.net or calling 502-839-1310. Plans may also be viewed at Herrick Company’s office in Lawrenceburg, KY. Interested firms should contact Herrick Company, Inc. with any questions, and submit their bids and DBE Certification by Wednesday, March 30, 2022. HCI phone number: 502-839-3484; Fax: 502-839-0939; e-mail: hci@dcr.net, codyhci@dcr.net or ryanhci@dcr.net. All DBEs are encouraged to inquire and bid. This project is an AIS project and Prevailing Wage Rates will apply. Herrick Company, Inc. is an equal opportunity organization.