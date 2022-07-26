Sheriff says mailbox vandalism case was solved with help

from the public

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has recently been investigating a string of vandalism incidents that involved more than 25 mailboxes in Clinton County.

As of Monday morning, five people have been arrested in the case.

According to Sheriff Jeff Vincent, the mailboxes were vandalized late Sunday, July 17, and into the morning hours of Monday, July 18.

“We don’t know for sure how many, but we do know there was 25 or 30 anyway,” Vincent said. “The biggest number of them were damaged on Concord Road along with several other locations. Investigation by the Sheriff’s Department led to five individuals being arrested.”

Of those five individuals, one was a juvenile, according to Vincent.

Those arrested were: Ira Craig Dyer, Benjamin Michael Roberts, Chase Clinton Roberts and Billy W. Brown, along with a juvenile, all of Albany, Kentucky.

All five individuals were charged with criminal mischief in the third degree.

Sheriff Vincent said these arrests couldn’t have been made without the help from the public.

All except the juvenile were lodged in Clinton County Jail.