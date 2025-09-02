History in the making: 1986 Time Capsule to be unveiled in October 2036

As the saying goes, ‘history is made everyday,’ and that is the case in Clinton County, a part of local history is literally “inside” the ground and waiting to be revealed in just over 11 years from now.

Although often forgotten by many, thanks to a local businessman and Chamber of Commerce member Willard Johnson, more people now remember and will be made aware that a time capsule from 1986 is buried in the southwest corner of the Clinton County Courthouse lawn.

As history from the 1986 Foothills Festival reveals, the capsule was placed in the ground during the county’s sesquicentennial year, marking Clinton County’s 150th birthday.

Johnson, an executive with Monticello Banking Company’s Albany branch, brought the matter before the Clinton County Fiscal Court recently, requesting a plaque be placed inside the courthouse, in the corner of the building where the capsule is located outside.

Johnson said he had “laid awake nights” wondering about the capsule and told the Clinton County News recently he did not know exactly how the idea to place the capsule came about, but felt it was probably related to the Clinton County Historical Society, which was a very active organization at that time.

He began doing research about the time capsule, asking residents in the county that may have remembered the placing of it some 39 years ago.

Research from articles that ran in the Clinton County News in October of 1986 revealed that, in fact, the celebration of the county’s 150th year and eventual placement of the time capsule, was spearheaded by the Historical Society.

The time capsule was buried during a Foothills Festival ceremony on Saturday, October 18, 1986.

Organizers set the time to unveil the contents 50 years later, in 2036 during the county’s 200th birthday.

The time capsule was donated and brought to Clinton County by Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers, who is still in congress today, but at the time represented Clinton and surrounding counties in the former 5th Congressional District of Kentucky.

Several events for the celebration were planned, according to news sources at the time, including the Historical Society seeking items from the 1980s era and before, to put on display and be added into the capsule, and a pictorial history was put on display.

It was noted that almost 300 persons displayed memorabilia, but it isn’t known how many actual items were placed in the time capsule itself.

According to published reports from October 1986, the ceremony was primarily organized by David Cross, Eva Conner and Eddie Lovelace, with Congressman Rogers appearing as guest speaker and Lovelace presiding as Master of Ceremonies.

The ceremony ended with the burying of the time capsule. Rogers was joined in that particular ceremony by members of the local Girl Scout Troop.

Items enclosed depicted how life was in the mid-80s in Clinton County, and also a video tape was including showing how the town of Albany and Clinton County appeared at the time, plus a history of the county.

An article that appeared in the October 23, 1986 edition of the NEWS quoted then Foothills Festival Committee President Dudley “Pitt” Hay as estimating that year’s attendance at the festival to be approximately 10,000 people

Johnson noted during last week’s interview that he had also forgotten about the time capsule being buried, and said he felt the reason most had is because as the years pass by, “people go on about their lives” and forget some things that may come back to their memory years later.

He said he remembers the time capsule was buried facing Jefferson Street, or in front of the former Flower’s Barber Shop.

“I started researching, and most people didn’t remember it,” he said about the time capsule placement. He said he then went online and found old articles of the 1986 Clinton County News, which revealed some history, including photos of the 150th sesquicentennial celebration year.

Although exact items in the time capsule aren’t clear, some items are known, such as the video taped and written histories, old newspapers, and other articles depicting life in the 1980s. He theorized there may also be some 1986 CCHS yearbooks and class rings inside.

Johnson, who feels history is important to everyone, especially younger people and students, said, “(It) will be interesting to see what is in there.”

The exact day of the week on which October 18, 2036 — or 50 years from the original placement is a Sunday.

However, although the Foothills Festival usually concludes after Saturday night’s events, Johnson said it may be good that year to have an extra day of activities, including a special ceremony to dig up the capsule and reveal its contents to local citizens and all history buffs who may attend.

He also said the courthouse lawn may have been chosen as the location for placing the time capsule because it is public land and does not invade on private property.

Johnson concluded by saying it would be good to have some type of marker placed where the time capsule is buried, and in the months closer to the event, have some type of “calendar day” countdown to the 50th year date.

As time is passing rapidly and technology is changing, the next generation of Clinton County residents will definitely find some interesting, unique, and most of all, important, history of Albany and Clinton County in October 2036.

U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers is shown above enlisting the help of the local Girl Scout troop when it was time to drop the time capsule into the ground at the courthouse lawn in 1986.

The time capsule has been buried for 40 years now, and is set to be unearthed and opened during Clinton County’s bicentennial celebration in 2036.