Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Dawgs move to 0-2

Our gridiron Dawgs moved to 0-2 on the year last Friday night after taking a tough 28-20 loss at home on Bulldog Field.

The Edmonson County Wildcats hit the scoreboard early against the Dawgs and, while Clinton County bounced back, they could never find the opening that would allow them to overtake their opponents.

The win moved the Wildcats to the 1-1 mark.

The Dawgs hit the road for a four-week stretch starting this Friday night, as they hope to get in the win column against McCreary Central’s Raiders.

The Raiders had an open week last week and will be hosting the Dawgs with a 0-1 record, losing their season opener at Scott County, Tennessee, in a close battle, 15-14.

Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. central time and the weather outlook shows a cool evening at start time, with temperatures in the mid 60s and only a slight chance of rain.

The trip to McCreary Central this Friday night is the start of a four-game travel stretch for the Dawgs, traveling to Raceland, Kentucky on September 13 to take on Eastern, Ohio, then to Casey County September 19 against the Rebels and finally over to Tompkinsville September 26 for a district contest against the Falcons.

The Dawgs won’t return to Bulldog Field until October 3, for another district contest when we host the Briar Jumpers of Somerset.

New leader on the diamond

Word came last week from CCHS Athletic Director Darrell Thompson that the Bat Dawgs will be following a new leader for the 2026 season.

Former Bat Dawg Nick Thrasher will take over the position of head coach when the season rolls around next spring.

Thrasher is following Russell Baker, who was at the helm of the Bat Dawg program for several years before announcing he was hanging up his coaching cleats at the close of last season.

The position of the Lady Bat Dawgs softball head coach hasn’t been filled yet, according to Thompson. That spot was opened up with the retirement of head coach Todd Messer at the close of the 2025 softball season.

Labor Day comes and goes,

we have the lakes to ourselves for awhile

As predicted, Labor Day visitation numbers weren’t at the level of this past July 4 holiday, which was massive on both lakes.

Still, the lakes and roadways were busy with both local enthusiasts and our tourist friends, who were hoping to get in one final nice laking weekend.

Now, in the opinion of this water enthusiast, comes a couple of the best months of the year for enjoying our two lakes, Dale Hollow and Lake Cumberland.

With cooler temperatures and smoother, less busy water surfaces, both lakes can be enjoyed by mostly locals often through the end of October.

Get out and enjoy our lakes, or if that’s not your favorite pastime, check out the newly opened Seventy Six Falls Country Club golf course.

In any event, spend some time outdoors for the next couple of months, we’ll be talking frost, freeze and snow before you know it.