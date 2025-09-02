Dawgs drop to 0-2 with 28-20 loss Friday

The Clinton County Bulldogs fell in Friday night’s home game against Edmonson County, 28-20, and move to 0-2 on the year.

The Dawgs fell behind early in the game, 14-0, but fought back to within a touchdown at one point in the second half.

Head Coach Rocky Tallent said he still likes what he sees on the field with how his Bulldogs are playing.

“We had some drops in that first possession and we were on the 40 yard line and I made a call,” Tallent said. “I made a gut call to go for it and it ultimately ended up being the wrong call. They end up scoring and then we get a block in the back penalty.”

Clinton County then put together a drive that would eventually see the Dawgs in the end zone to cut the lead to 14-6.

At the half, Clinton County trailed 20-6.

“We wanted to be down a score at the half or tied because we’ve been in that situation before,” Tallent said. “We feel good about our offense, but we struggled a little bit in the first half and it wasn’t anything other than us getting in our own way. We had some penalties and some dropped passes … you know some things that just put us behind the eight ball.”

Clinton County came out after the half and put points on the board quickly.

“They only scored once in the second half,” Tallent said. “We tightened it up defensively in the second half and I was really proud of our guys for that. That’s probably the best half of defense we’ve played thus far. Offensively we scored one late, but struggled in between.”

Tallent said there were several fourth down plays the Dawgs just couldn’t connect on in order to cut the lead the Wildcats had built.

“We played a pretty good ball game against a pretty solid team,” Tallent said. “We just had a play here and a play there. We are playing quality football teams and we are just a play or two away. We are doing some really good things and I feel good about the things we are doing. We are running the football really well right now. Tristan Rogers put together a couple of really good nights. O-line is blocking well and we are throwing the ball really well.”

Clinton County finished the game with a loss, 28-20.

The Dawgs will travel to McCreary Central Friday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff scheduled.

Will Beaty went up for a pass during the first half Friday night against Edmonson County. Below, Tristan Rogers ran the ball for a first down. Clinton County lost the game, 28-20.