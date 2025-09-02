Gary Wayne Branham, 65, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the son of James Preston and Ruby Pearl Daniels Branham.

He was of the Christian Faith, worked as a constable for Cumberland County District 4 for over 40 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Branham, Jim Branham; sister, Linda Shoopman; sister-in-law, Minnie Branham; brothers-in-law, Jackie Shoopman, and Jerry Roberts; nephew, Jeffery Branham.

He is survived by his children, Leann Branham (Trent Lawless) of Burkesville, Kentucky, Ashley Branham of Cookeville, Tennessee, Derrick (Katie) Branham of Jamestown, Tennessee, Caitland Branham of Burkesville, Kentucky; siblings, Sue (Harvey) Crawley of Glasgow, Kentucky, Jean Roberts, David (Kathy) Branham, and Joey (Wendy) Branham, all of Burkesville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Tucker Young, Paisley Wilson, Creed Wilson, Bryleigh Lawless, Aiden Weber, Aubreigh Branham, Axton Branham, Ashten Stilts, Adalee Stilts, Atlas Stilts, Nora Rayne Branham, Eleanor-Rose Josephine Branham, and great-grandchild, Eston Young.

The funeral service was conducted Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 2:00 PM in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Moore officiating.

Burial followed in the Mud Camp Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.

