Bertie Perdue, 89, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, August 28, 2025 at the Medical Center of Albany.

She was the daughter of the late Frank and Velma Perdue, and was also preceded in death by two sons, Russell Aaron and Donnie Aaron; seven siblings, Dottie Askren, Bernice Reagon, Beulah Perdue, Walter Perdue, Ernest Perdue, Paris Perdue, and Everett Hall Perdue.

She is survived by two daughters, Holly (Ronnie) Moreland and Belinda Hill; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; a special niece/sister, JoAnn Felkins.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. Bruce Stearns officiating.

Burial followed at Highway Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.