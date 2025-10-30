Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following recent arrest:

Bryson Cross, 19, of Albany, was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, burglary in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance, first offense (meth).

Chad Jones, 41, of Albany, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the first degree, terroristic threatening in the third degree, and menacing.

Isaac Dalton, 37, of Albany, was arrested and charged with persistent felony offender, disorderly conduct in the second degree, resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense, menacing, strangulation in the first degree (domestic violence related), and assault in the fourth degree (minor injury).

Amy Elliot, 51, of Albany, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, first offense (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Danny Clark, 54, or Albany, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, first offense (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Readers are reminded that suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Bryson Cross

Chad Jones

Isaac Dalton

Amy Elliot

Danny Clark