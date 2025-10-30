‘Fall Back in Time’ this Sunday morning

The temperatures are getting noticeably cooler, the days are shorter and leaves are falling everywhere you look.

But, leaves from trees across Kentucky and much of the region are not the only things ready to fall, as time will once again “fall back” for the late fall and winter seasons.

Readers are reminded that Daylight Savings Time (DST) will come to a close officially at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, November 2, so residents who do not have automatic time pieces which change (i.e. smart phones), need to set their watches and clocks “back” one hour prior to bedtime Saturday or first thing on Sunday morning.

Central Standard Time (CST) officially returns this Sunday morning, meaning an extra hour of sleep, but also a shorter period of daylight in the evening over the next four months.

The good news is that the extra hour of darkness in the evening lasts only about one-third of the year (just over four months), as Central Daylight Savings Time (CDST) will return the second Sunday of March, 2026.

So this weekend, remember the adage, “Spring Forward – Fall Back” and set your time pieces back one hour.

This is also a great time to check batteries in smoke, CO, and radon detectors.