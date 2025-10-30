Candidates can file for 2026 elections next week

Calendar year 2025 saw no elections being held locally and in the state of Kentucky. However, next year’s list of offices up for grabs, especially in the November General Election in Albany and Clinton County, will help make up the slack for it.

Although the May 2026 Primary is still a half-year away, candidates can begin filing for all local offices beginning next Wednesday, November 5 at the Clinton County Clerk’s Office.

As is the case in all local elections, county-wide offices will be on the ballot next May. And, in addition, all city offices and two seats that make up the Clinton County Board of Education will be on the November General Election ballot.

Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins has released information pertaining to next year’s election, noting that candidate filing for the May 19 Primary will run from November 5, 2025 through January 9, 2026.

Drawing for ballot position for the primary races will be held on January 15, at 2 p.m. in the County Clerk’s office.

Also, the deadline to remove a candidate’s name from the May Primary (to keep it from appearing on the ballot) is February 24, 2026.

Candidates filing for non-partisan seats, which include city and school board races, will see a much longer time frame than May Primary candidates, as that deadline is not until June 2, 2026.

The races that will appear on the May Primary ballot will include one state race, that being for Kentucky House of Representatives.

Two federal races will appear on the May ballot, including that of U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives in Congress, in the latter case Congressional District 1, which takes in Clinton County.

Six county-wide offices will be up for election next year, along with all six magisterial districts and all six county constables.

The Republican and Democrat parties will nominate a candidate in Clinton County for the offices of PVA (Property Valuation Administrator); County Judge/Executive; Sheriff; County Attorney; County Clerk; Jailer.

Both Clinton County Magistrate and Constable seats in all six districts will be up for election next year. The districts include the following precincts:

* District 1: North and East Albany

* District 2: Hayes Maupin and Nora

* District 3: Piney Woods, Snow, Seventy-Six

* District 4: Highway, Neathery Cave Springs

* District 5: Illwill and Speck

* District 6: South and West Albany

No amendment questions will be on the May Primary ballot, according to the County Clerk.

(Additional information, including voter registration totals, important deadlines to remember, and more information on local non-partisan races will be published next week.)