Shelton indicted on 1st degree rape charges, several other true bills returned

A Clinton County Grand Jury monthly session was conducted on Thursday, October 9, with several indictments being returned in open court. Among the true bills handed down included rape allegations, including allegations involving a vulnerable victim.

The grand jury returned the following true bills this month.

* James W. Shelton, 62, the alleged offenses of rape 1st degree (vulnerable victim (two counts), allegedly subjecting a minor child incapable of consent to sexual intercourse and use of forcible compulsion, counts one and two, respectively, which are Class A and Class B felonies.

Also, a charge of sexual abuse 1st degree, child under 12, Class C Felony; incest (three counts), vulnerable victim and victim under 18, committing a Class A and two Class B felonies, as the indictment alleges the defendant “engaged in sexual intercourse or deviate sexual intercourse.”

Further, he was charged with one count each of human trafficking, a Class B Felony by subjecting a person to engage in forced labor or services, and sodomy 1st degree, child under 12, a Class A Felony.

The alleged offenses occurred between January 1986 through January 2021.

* Spenser Althouse, 35, the alleged offense of Rape 1st degree, Class B Felony, by allegedly “engaging in sexual intercourse with a female adult through forcible compulsion.” The alleged offense occurred on or about August 2.

* Leon Weaver, 51, the alleged offense of sexual abuse 1st degree, Class D Felony, when he allegedly subjected an adult to sexual contact by forcible compulsion. The alleged incident occurred on or about June 19 through July 30.

* Jesse Pittman, 39, the alleged offenses of assault 4th degree, Class A Misdemeanor; strangulation 1st degree, Class C Felony; persistent felony offender 1st degree (three total counts); kidnapping, Class A Felony, “when he allegedly restrained a person…inflicted bodily injury by force against her will”; terroristic threatening 3rd degree, Class A Misdemeanor; wanton endangerment 1st degree, Class D Felony.

The alleged offenses occurred on or about July 14.

* Isaac R. Dalton, 37, the alleged offenses of assault 4th degree, Class A misdemeanor; Strangulation 1st degree, Class C Felony; menacing; alcohol intoxication; resisting arrest, Class A Misdemeanor; disorderly conduct 2nd degree, Class B misdemeanor; persistent felony offender 2nd degree.

The alleged offenses occurred on or about August 9.

* Ericka D. Decker, 31, the alleged offenses of Possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, Class D Felony; theft by unlawful taking or disposition less than $500, Class B Misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree – first offense, Class D Felony.

The alleged offenses occurred on or about September 16.

* Bryson Cross, 19, the alleged offenses of theft by unlawful taking or disposition less than $500, Class B Misdemeanor; burglary 2nd degree, Class C Felony; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, Class D Felony.

The alleged offense occurred on or about September 10, 23, and 24.

* Chad A. Jones, 41, the alleged offenses of menacing Class B misdemeanor; terroristic threatening 3rd Degree, Class A misdemeanor; criminal mischief 1st degree, Class D Felony. The alleged offenses having occurred on or about September 8.

* Amy S. Elliot, 51, the alleged offenses of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree – methamphetamine, Class D Felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor.

The alleged offenses having occurred on or about September 17.

* Danny Clark, 51, the alleged offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance 1st degree – methamphetamine, Class D Felony.

The alleged offenses having occurred on or about September 17.

(Editor’s Note: An indictment is a statement of probable cause to believe a crime has been committed and further court proceedings are warranted. Individuals named in a true bill are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.)