Two CCHS Cross Country runners qualify for KHSAA State meet

Two Clinton County High School Runnin’ Dawgs Cross Country members competed last week in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Region 2 Cross Country meet and have qualified to compete in this week’s KHSAA State Chamionships.

Jed Groce and Alli Latham, both senior members of the CCHS Cross Country team, qualified for the next level.

Groce is the son of Brad and Miranda Stockton and the late Donna Groce.

Latham is the daughter of Lou and Wendy Latham.

Cross Country Coach Melissa Ramsey told the Clinton County News that she was extremely proud of her two state meet qualifiers, noting that they had worked extremely hard during their entire high school cross country careers, and with the state meet qualifying status, they are seeing their hard work pay off.

Groce finished last week’s regional meet in Bardstown, Kentucky, with a time of 19:05.31 and Latham finished the competition with a time of 24:16.4.

The KHSAA State Cross Country meet will be held this Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky.

The boys’ meet will get underway at 2:00 p.m. central time, with the girls’ event slated for a starting time of 2:45 p.m.