Volley Dawgs pick up runners-up title

The Clinton County Volley Dawgs battled through the 16th District Tournament only to come up short in the championship game against host Monroe County. Clinton County lost the first two games of the five-game series, 25-19 and 25-15, and won game three 25-21. Monroe County secured the win by winning the fourth game 25-22. Clinton County played Warren East Tuesday night (too late for press deadline) in the first round of the 4th Region Tournament.

Below, Adalyn Duvall and Chloe Longwell were named to the All District Team.

Breeli Fitzgerald returned a ball during the first game against Monroe County last Tuesday night at Monroe County during the finals of the 16th District Tournament. Clinton County lost the game 3-1 to pick up the runners-up trophy. The Lady Volley Dawgs played in the 4th Region Tournament at Logan County on Tuesday night of this week. That game was too late for press deadline.