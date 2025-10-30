Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Dawgs slip to 1-8 after Metcalfe loss

Clinton County’s hopes of advancing to the post-season playoffs dropped out of reach with the 60-28 loss Friday night to district opponent Metcalfe County.

Playing in a five-team district, the top four teams in district match ups advance to the post-season playoffs. Friday’s game was a do or die situation for both the Bulldogs and the Hornets, as neither squad had picked up a win against a district opponent this season.

The Metcalfe County win over the Dawgs sends the Hornets into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed from District 3 in our 2A division.

Dawgs will end season at home, game day has changed

Our Clinton County Gridiron Dawgs will end it’s 2025 football season this weekend on Bulldog Field in the “Border Wars” contest with cross-state rival Pickett County.

With the normal Friday Night Lights falling this year on Halloween, the game was moved to Saturday, November 1. Kickoff remains at 7:00 p.m.

It’s been a rough season for our Dawgs in this campaign, with a 1-8 record going into Saturday night’s season ending contest.

For both teams, Saturday’s match up on Bulldog Field will be the final contest for the 2025 season. The Bobcats come to town with a 0-8 record on the season.

Get out and enjoy a night of what should be competitive gridiron action on Bulldog Field between our Dawgs and our rivals just across the state line, the Pickett County Bobcats.

Big congrats to our Runnin’ Dawg qualifiers

Congratulations are certainly in order for two of our CCHS Runnin’ Dawgs Cross Country team members.

Alli Latham and Jed Groce, both senior members of the CCHS Cross Country team, have qualified for this weekend’s KHSAA State meet.

The state meet will see Groce and Latham competing against qualifying runners from across Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky this Saturday, November 1.

The meet is staged on the Kentucky Horse Park grounds.

Both Groce and Latham had successful runs recently in front of a local crowd during the annual Foothills Festival 5K run.

Groce finished the Foothills Festival 5K second overall, but first among the CCHS Cross Country team members participating in the race with a time of 19:53.

Latham was the overall winner in the women’s division of the Foothills Festival 5K, crossing the line in a winning time of 24:27.

Congrats on both Groce and Latham, both seniors, as they close out their high school Cross Country careers at the highest level – the KHSAA State Meet.