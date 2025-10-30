Cordia Pandora Noe Duvall, 69, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at her residence in Albany, Kentucky.

She was born in Harlan, Kentucky, the daughter of Jarvis Noe and Wilma Griffith Noe Wallace.

She spent many years working as a cook.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Lynn Duvall; son, Jason Dugger; brother, Michael Noe.

She is survived by her siblings, Patrick Noe, Paula (Robert) Key; step-children, Misty Duvall, Joey Duvall, and Ricky Duvall, all of Albany, Kentucky; several step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

The funeral service was conducted Friday, October 24, 2025, at 1:00 p.m., in the Memory Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating.

Burial followed in Caney Branch Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers contributions appreciated to the Pandora Duvall memorial fund, c/o Campbell-New Funeral Home.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

