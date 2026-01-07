Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Clinton teams advance in All ‘A’ Classic

Clinton County’s Lady Dawgs and Bulldogs headed into the 4th Region All ‘A’ Classic 4th Region basketball tournament on Monday of this week, both with hopes of making it out of the regional tournament and on to the All ‘A’ Classic State Tournament later this month (January 27-31) in Owensboro.

Our Lady Dawgs made their way into the semi-final round by dispatching the Todd County Central Lady Rebels on Monday night, 61-46, while the Dawgs made quick work out of sending the Todd Rebels back to Elkton with a 3-12 record on the season, working with a “running clock” through much of the second half, 88-40.

Both squads advanced into the semi-final round of the 4th Region All ‘A’ Classic where our Lady Dawgs were set to face Monroe County (8-4) on Wednesday while the Bulldogs will go up against Russellville (10-3) Thursday.

Both games will be played at neighboring Cumberland County High School and both are set for a 6:00 p.m. tip.

The championship game in both divisions will be played Friday night, with girls action set to begin at 6:00 p.m., followed by the boys’ championship game, tentatively played at Cumberland County.

Knocking on the door of a triple-double

Lady Bulldog freshman point guard Crista Thacker put together an outstanding performance Monday night in The Castle during Clinton County’s defeat over Todd Central in the opening round of the 4th Region All ‘A’ Classic basketball tournament, nearly capping a rare accomplishment.

Crista dropped in 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the win, in addition to her nine assists on the night, leaving her just one assist short of the rare “triple-double” feat.

All ‘A’ Classic is good for small schools

But what exactly is the All ‘A’ Classic, and is it good for Kentucky’s small high schools and high school sports in general.

It’s no secret I’ve been a fan of the All ‘A’ Classic concept since it’s beginning – especially the beginning of it becoming a true 16 team state tournament for Kentucky’s smallest high schools resulting from regional tournaments, which came to be in 1991.

To answer the last question first, yes, this tournament and the other All ‘A’ Classic tournaments in other sports, is extremely good for not only Kentucky’s small high schools, but for the KHSAA in general across the board.

Kentucky doesn’t use a “class” system for basketball, meaning that come post-season time, it’s basically a start over theme that gives the small schools the dream of emerging out of their respective region and on to the “big show” Sweet 16 on the Rupp Arena Floor.

Before the emergence of this All ‘A’ Classic on a state-wide level, there was always serious talk of moving Kentucky to a class system for basketball, meaning that roundball would likely see six to eight state champions crowned in the post season – e.g. five or six class champions for public schools and two or three champions from private schools.

That would have killed the general attendance numbers from the KHSAA Sweet 16 as we know it now because a large number of roundball fans – like myself – who attend the events yearly just to watch the games without having a team on the floor, would likely just stay home.

In addition, naming that many state champions each year just waters down the prestige of being named champion, as opposed to the current system that hands a championship trophy and banner to one girls’ team and one boys’ team every March.

True, most years it’s one of the big three counties – Jefferson, Fayette, Warren – that lays claim to the title, but from time to time, there’s a small school, Class A or AA, that comes to the front and makes it to the championship game.

With the popularity of this All ‘A’ Classic tournament, the smaller schools now get a chance to compete against similar sized schools for a true state title, then get on with the remaining part of regular season with the dream of a chance to also compete for the big prize, a KHSAA Sweet 16 title.

The concept has also moved to the Class AA schools, which now hold their own similar state tournament.

In addition, the All ‘A’ Classic gives the best athletes from our smaller schools a chance to compete on a central stage in front of college scouts who make it a point to attend the annual event, who might otherwise fly under the radar, missing out on deserved chances at a better college scholarship.

This All ‘A’ Classic tournament was born in 1980 in northern Kentucky, beginning as a tournament for smaller Class A sized schools in northern Kentucky.

Gradually expanding, the tournament went truly state-wide in 1990 when the boys’ platform became a true Sweet 16 with regional winners, with the girls’ platform advancing to 16 regional winners the following year, 1991.

I attended that first boys’ state tournament in 1990, and became an instant fan, and have remained a huge fan of the concept ever since.

In addition, another local sports figure, Clinton County High School Athletic Director Mike Reeves, has been involved with the program since the very beginning, and currently sits on the All ‘A’ Classic Board of Directors, serving currently as the organization’s Secretary/Treasurer.

Assistant Athletic Director Gina Poore is currently the 4th Region representative on the board.

Since those early years, the All ‘A’ Classic has expanded to bring these same benefits to other athletes from small schools, with regional and state tournaments for golf, baseball, softball, volleyball, soccer, archery and cheerleading.

Billed as the “world’s largest invitational basketball tournament”, the All ‘A’ Classic is good for the fans, good for the schools and good for the communities that host the tournaments.

Most importantly, the program is a huge benefit for our student athletes, and that is what makes it a true success!

Just a little history because it’s been a few years since I reminded fans what the All ‘A’ Classic is all about, and why it’s an important program for our student athletes who walk the halls of our smallest schools in Kentucky.

Go Big Blue!