Lady Dawgs win big Monday night

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs defeated Todd County Central Monday night to move on to the semi-finals of the 4th Region All “A” Classic Tournament and dropped three games last week, one being against district opponent Metcalfe County held at The Castle. The Dawgs also fell to Somerset on a last-second shot and to Hazard County, both in the Somerset Holiday Classic.

Clinton County 61

Todd Co. Central 46

The Lady Dawgs had a good start Monday night against Todd County Central, jumping out to a quick 8-0 lead.

Things went south in a hurry as Todd County then made a 12-3 run to take a one point lead with 1:22 on the clock, 12-11.

By the end of the period, Clinton County hit some free throws and took a three point lead to end the period, 16-13.

The second quarter went much like the first, with Todd County Central continuing to fight back.

At the 4:49 mark, the score was tied at 20, then Clinton County went on a 12-4 run to take a 32-24 halftime lead.

From that point on in the game, Clinton County stepped on the gas and never let up.

The Lady Dawgs managed to post 15 third quarter points, compared to Todd County’s eight, for a 47-32 lead.

The fourth quarter was a draw as far as points scored, with both teams putting up 14.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, Clinton County came out on top, 61-46, and will move on to the semi-finals Wednesday at Cumberland County to take on Monroe County in the second game of the night.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Longwell 15

Ipock 10

Young 10

Thacker 10

Griffin 6

Davis 5

Matthews 5

Clinton County 38

Metcalfe County 61

Clinton County hosted Metcalfe County Friday night for the second meeting between the two district teams.

In the first meeting at Metcalfe County on December 12, the Lady Dawgs fell 77-52.

Friday night’s game was a lower scoring game than the previous meeting, but the results were the same.

In the first quarter, Metcalfe County came out hot, putting up 26 first quarter points.

The Lady Dawgs found themselves down 14-5 in the first three minutes, and went on a two minute dry spell where Metcalfe County managed to put up five more points, 19-5.

Clinton County managed to put up 15 points in the period to trail 26-15 after one.

The second quarter went much the same for the Lady Dawgs. However, Clinton County’s defense picked up and only allowed Metcalfe County to score 14 points, while putting up 11 for the period.

At the half, Clinton County went into the locker room trailing by 14 points.

The first four minutes of the second half saw Clinton County dig in and managed to cut the lead to 12 points at the 4:22 mark on a free throw by Sadie Ipock, 43-31, but that was a close as the Lady Dawgs could get as Metcalfe County finished the quarter with a 7-1 run, 50-32.

The fourth quarter saw much of the same from both teams as Metcalfe County put up 11 points to Clinton County’s six. As the final buzzer sounded, Metcalfe County came out with the win, 61-38.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Thacker 15

Ipock 8

Davis 6

Griffin 4

Longwell 4

Young 1

Clinton County 63

Somerset 65

The Lady Dawgs traveled to Somerset on December 29 and December 30 to participate in the Somerset Holiday Classic.

On Tuesday, December 30, Clinton County played host school Somerset High School.

The Lady Dawgs came out hot and finished the first quarter on top, 20-7.

Clinton County saw its lead dwindle during the second quarter as Somerset started cutting away at the lead and eventually out paced the Lady Dawgs.

Somerset outscored the Lady Dawgs 30-13, to take a 37-33 lead over Clinton County at the half.

The third quarter is where the Lady Dawgs began to fight back and eventually tied the score on a three pointer by Crista Thacker, then made a steal and a layup to regain the lead, 43-41.

The remainder of the period saw both teams go back and forth with Somerset eventually taking the lead on one free throw at the end of the quarter, 52-51.

During the fourth quarter, Ipock and Thacker combined with back-to-back field goals for a three point lead. Somerset hit a field goal to cut the lead to one, but another shot by Ipock at the 5:30 mark extended the Lady Dawg’s lead to three, 57-54.

Somerset then put together a 7-2 run for a 61-59 lead with four minutes remaining on the clock.

Clinton County struggled on offense, but grabbed a two point lead with less than a minute remaining, 63-61.

Somerset tied the score at 63 with 40 seconds left, and a missed opportunity by Clinton County gave the ball back to Somerset for the closing seconds.

Somerset held the ball and waited for a last second shot. The Lady Briar Jumpers found an open lane and hit a layup with time running out to top the Lady Dawgs, 65-63.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Longwell 11

Thacker 11

Young 11

Ipock 10

Matthews 9

Davis 6

Griffin 5

Clinton County 47

Hazard 72

Clinton County’s first game in the Somerset Holiday Classic came on Monday, December 29, against Hazard.

The Lady Dawgs trailed early in the game as Hazard put up 20 first quarter points to Clinton County’s nine.

The second quarter saw the Lady Dawgs fight back and outscore Hazard 18-12, but trailed at the half, 32-27.

Hazard came out in the second half and started to pull away from the Lady Dawgs.

Clinton County managed to post only seven points for the period, while Hazard put up 16.

At the end of the third quarter, Hazard led the Lady Dawgs, 48-34.

The final quarter saw Hazard extend its lead even further, putting up 24 points in the period.

Clinton County managed to score only 13, seven from Longwell, four from Bella Young and two from Abby Davis. Clinton County lost the game, 72-47.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Longwell 20

Thacker 12

Young 6

Davis 5

Ipock 4

Clinton County will play again Wednesday night against Monroe County at 7:30 p.m. at Cumberland County in the semi-finals of the 4th Region All “A” Tournament.

Crista Thacker put up a three pointer during the first half against Metcalfe County Friday night. The Lady Dawgs lost the contest, 61-38.

Abby Davis went after a loose ball during Friday night’s district match up against Metcalfe County. Davis finished with six points on the night.