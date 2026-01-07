Dawgs advance in 4th Region All ‘A’

The Clinton County Bulldogs managed to pull of some impressive wins and continue its winning streak to 12 games by defeating Todd County Central Monday night, 88-40, Metcalfe County 64-44 on Friday night and winning all three games in the Rafferty’s Double Dogs Caveland Classic in Edmonson County after Christmas.

Clinton County 88

Todd Co. Central 40

The Dawgs made quick work of the Rebels Monday night in the opening round of the 4th Region All “A” Classic Tournament held at The Castle.

Clinton County started the game at a quick pace and finished the first quarter with a 19 point lead, 26-7.

The second quarter went much the same way for the Dawgs, as Clinton County posted 20 points in the eight minute period while holding Todd County Central to only 11.

At the half, Clinton County was in full control with a 46-18 lead.

During the third quarter, Clinton County saw scoring from Jaxson Mason with nine points, Drew Davis with six, Chase Harmon with a three pointer and Will Beaty with a field goal for 20 more points on the board.

The Dawgs held Todd County Central to only 13, for a 35 point lead and a running clock for the remainder of the game.

The fourth quarter was just a formality as the Dawgs posted 22 points. By the time the final buzzer sounded, the Dawgs had taken care of business and will move on to the semi-finals Thursday by grabbing the first round win, 88-40.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Beaty 23

Mason 20

McCutchen 15

Harmon 10

Davis 10

C. Mason 3

Thrasher 3

Moons 2

Irwin 2

Clinton County 64

Metcalfe County 44

The Dawgs hosted Metcalfe County on Friday, January 2, in the second meeting between the two teams this season.

Clinton County opened up with an 8-0 run and continued scoring throughout the first period, leading 18-5 after the first eight minutes.

Metcalfe did outscore the Dawgs in the second quarter, 13-12, but Clinton County’s first quarter lead was enough to send the Dawgs into the locker room at the half with a 30-18 lead.

During the third quarter, Clinton County’s ability to score slowed down.

With 2:04 on the clock, Metcalfe County was able to cut the lead to six points, 40-34.

The Dawgs finished the quarter with a 4-1 run for a nine point lead heading into the final period, 44-35.

Both teams swapped a two pointer for a three pointer in the first part of the fourth quarter to see Metcalfe County get to within eight points, 46-38.

Clinton County then went on a scoring spree and with 1:56 on the clock, Will Beaty put an exclamation point into the game with a break away dunk, 56-38.

The Dawgs held on to get the win as the buzzer sounded to end the game, 64-44.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Beaty 27

Mason 16

Davis 9

McCutchen 5

Irwin 3

Poore 2

Harmon 2

Clinton County 61

Edmonson County 58

The Clinton County Bulldogs took on host Edmonson County on Wednesday, December 31, at the Rafferty’s Double Dogs Caveland Classic and after being down, came back to win the game, 61-58.

In the first quarter, Clinton County came out on top 11-8, with scoring from Beaty who dropped in seven, and Mason with four.

The second quarter was more on an even scale for both teams as Clinton County put up 13 points to Edmonson County’s 12, to lead 24-20 at halftime.

The third quarter is where Clinton County struggled the most. Edmonson County outscored the Dawgs 24-12 in the third quarter alone to take a 44-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

During the fourth quarter, Clinton County kicked things up a notch and scored 25 fourth quarter points while holding Edmonson County to only 14.

Harmon came up big with three three pointers, Beaty dropped in six for six from the foul line in addition to a field goal, McCutchen had three baskets, and Poore dropped in two from the foul line for a total of 25 points.

The Dawgs narrowly escaped with a victory, 61-58.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Beaty 26

Mason 14

Harmon 11

McCutchen6

Poore 2

Davis 2

Clinton County 75

Kipp Collegiate 23

Clinton County made quick work out of Kipp Collegiate out of Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, December 30.

The Dawgs came out and led after the first quarter, 14-9, and at the half, 33-14, holding Kipp Collegiate to only five points in the second quarter.

During the third quarter, Clinton County continued to score at will, putting up 22 points to Kipp Collegiate’s four.

The Dawgs scored 20 in the final quarter and held Kipp to five total points to grab the win, 75-23.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

J. Mason 16

Beaty 16

Davis 11

Poore 10

Harmon 7

Cooksey 3

Dalton 2

C. Mason 2

Thrasher 2

Moons 2

Irwin 2

Carson Irwin 2

Clinton County 58

Breckinridge Co. 42

The Dawgs opened up its post-holiday play against Breckinridge County on Monday, December 29, 2025, in the Rafferty’s Double Dogs Caveland Classic. The Dawgs opened the game with a first quarter lead of 14-7.

Noah McCutchen knocked down two threes and a field goal for eight of Clinton County’s 14, while Jaxson Mason added the remaining six points for the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Clinton County only outscored Breckinridge County by one, 15-14.

Beaty scored six, Zach Poore dropped in two baskets for four points, Mason hit a field goal, Chase Harmon went one of two from the foul line and Cameron Irwin made a basket, to combine for Clinton County’s second quarter points.

At the half, Clinton County led, 29-21.

Clinton County continued to struggle on offense, scoring only 13 points in the third quarter. The Dawgs defense held Breckinridge County to only 11, and, after the third quarter buzzer sounded, Clinton County held on to a 10 point lead, 42-32.

The final quarter saw Clinton County post 16 points, compared to Breckinridge County’s 10.

As the game came to a close, Clinton County came out with the win, 58-42.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Beaty 21

Mason 11

McCutchen 8

Davis 8

Poore 4

Harmon 2

C. Mason 2

Irwin 2

Clinton County will play again Thursday at Cumberland County to take on Russellville in the semi-finals at 6 p.m.

Drew Davis went up for a shot in the lane against Metcalfe County Friday night. Davis finished with nine points.

Jaxson Mason put in a shot under the goal during Friday night’s game against Metcalfe County. Mason finished the game with 16 points.