Gwendalyn “Gwen” Williams, 85, a longtime resident of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, January 2, 2026, at Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

She was born in Albany, the daughter of Troy and Daisy Tompkins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceeded in death by six brothers and sisters.

She was a member of Peolia Church.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby; sons, Jeff (Sandi) Williams and Allen (Sherrie) Williams; siblings, Eddie and Tony Tompkins; five granddaughters and six great grand children.

Services were held Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns and Bro. Jeff Amonett officiating.

Burial followed in Williams Chapel Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.