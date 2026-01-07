David Lynn Alexander, 75, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, formerly of Marrowbone, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, December, 6, 2025 at his residence.

He was the son of the late James R. “Jim” and Grace Riddle Alexander.

He was a retired United Methodist minister and pastored congregations in Cumberland, Green, Adair, Webster and Caldwell counties.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Richard Alexander of Burkesville, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Clifton Alexander; daughter, Victoria Alexander (Paul) Smith of Bowling Green, Kentucky; granddaughters, Catherine Smith and Ellen Smith, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; twin sister, Rebecca Alexander (Carol Creech) of Travelers Rest, SC; brothers, Albert Gilliam (Frances) of Louisville, Kentucky and Greg (Betty) Alexander of White House, Tennessee; sister in law Patricia (Brent) Smith of Grand Rapids, Michigan; one niece and eight nephews, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Cremation has been chosen and interment will be held at Marrowbone Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Marrowbone Cemetery fund or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.

