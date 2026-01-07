Josephine Dyer “Josie” Moss, 68, of Edmonton, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, December 28, 2025, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky.

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the daughter of Jeff Franklin and Macie Shaw Dyer.

She was a member of New Beginnings Church of God, and worked as a housekeeper for Metcalfe Health Care.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William C. “Neal” Moss; daughter, Ashley Nicole Dyer; brothers, Walter Franklin Dyer, Terry Preston Dyer, James Edward Dyer, Dannie “Paul” Dyer, and Jessie Ray Dyer.

She is survived by her children, Ryan (Sabrina) Dyer of Summer Shade, Kentucky, Greg (Sandy) Moss, Troy (Carrie) Moss, both of Edmonton, Kentucky, Tammy (Damon) Perdew of Shepherdsville, Kentucky; sister, Margaret Vibbert of Burkesville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Megan, Daniel, McKenzie, Hannah, Kaleb, Zak, Jak, Rebekah, Ty, Evelyn, Sydnee, Jaxson, Tucker, Dalton, and Destiny, and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Lillian, William, Clara, Madison, Sophia, Grayson, Brynleigh, and Tate; special friend, Judy Clemmons; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

The funeral service was conducted Thursday, January 1, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Josh Grider officiating.

Burial followed in Leslie Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at norris-new.com