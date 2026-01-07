Ina Mae Stonecipher Pruitt, 89, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at The Medical Center in Albany.

She was born in the Cartwright Community of Clinton County, Kentucky, the daughter of Daniel Lonzo and Ermon Cooksey Stonecipher.

She was of the Baptist faith and was homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Paul Fountain Pruitt; children, Larry Mitchell Pruitt, Lee Stonecipher and Ruby Guffey; brothers, Billy Kay Stonecipher, Eddie Lonzo Stonecipher, Tommy Jay Stonecipher, Willie Ray Stonecipher, and Roger Dale Stonecipher; sisters, Elizabeth Means, Anna Lee Albertston; grandchild, Andera Guffey.

She is survived by her children, Patti Denney, Daniel Pruitt, Mary Ruth Melton, all of Monticello, Kentucky, Lois Harrison of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Tena Owens of Owensboro, Kentucky; sister, Brenda Cooper of Monticello, Kentucky; grandchildren, Ginger McCraken, Kyla Tucker, Jessica Dodge, Denny Pruitt, Dessira Pruitt Werchadlo, Zachary Hall, Markus Hall, Lauren Mackenzie, Kory Pruitt, Alex Pruitt, Marty Melton, Jonathan Rose, Katrina Rose, Derek Guffey, Cody Harrison, Karenna Owens, Kensey Pruitt and Kyle Pruitt; 33 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson on the way, and companion and caregiver, Obie Cooper.

The funeral service was conducted Saturday, January 3, 2026, at 2:00 PM, in the Memory Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Henry Stringer officiating.

Burial followed in Albany Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to the Gideons International or Newtown Baptist Church- Youth Fund.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at campbell-new.com