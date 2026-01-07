Lester Allen Wallce

Lester Allen Wallace, 74, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at his residence.

He was the son of the late Bill Tom and Lorene Wallace and the husband of the late Bea Wallace.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Wallace, and a son, Rodney Wallace.

He is survived by five children, Emily (Daran) Wall, Chekiesha Dicken, Kayla Dicken (Cassandra Pryor), Kody (Jessie) Dicken and Garrett Gabbard; eight grandchildren, Camrick Wright, Landon Gabbard, Ashtyn Bowlin, Cheyenne Lily Leigh, Ryder Wall, Paislee Longwell, Delani Albertson, and Jaycee Dicken; four siblings, Galen (Betty) Wallace, Ronnie Wallace, Gary (Debbie) Wallace, and Rita (Byron) Miller; longtime farm hand, Rick Smith; several nieces and nephews

Masonic services were held Friday, January 2, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home.

Funeral services were held Saturday, January 3, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donald McGill and Bro. Joe Bryant officiating.

Burial followed in Caney Branch Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.