Diann Jean Brown Elmore, 77, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, December 27, 2025, at the Cumberland Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of Ray and Mary Eva Wallace Brown.

She was of the Methodist faith and a member of Fairview Church.

She served at the Clinton County Clerk’s Office for 31 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Eugenia Sue Scott.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Elmore of Albany; special caregiver, Tonnia Cross; niece, Tracy Zygmnnt of Pennsylvania; nephew, Chad Scott of Colorado, and many friends.

The funeral service was conducted Thursday, January 1, 2026, at 2:00 PM, in the Memory Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Summers officiating.

Burial followed in Memorial Hill Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

