Wayne County weekly activity report

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests:

Donald W. Stamper, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested on three Wayne County Circuit Court warrants of arrest for two counts of probation violation and one count for failure to pay or show cause on the underlying charges of two counts of theft of mail matter and bail jumping-1st degree.

Stamper was arrested on a Wayne County District Court complaint warrant of arrest for theft by unlawful taking or disposition-all others and a Wayne County District Court warrant of arrest for failure to pay or show cause on the underlying charges of two counts of possession of a forged instrument-3rd degree.

Stamper was also arrested on a Adair County Circuit Court warrant of arrest for failure to appear on the underlying charges of burglary-3rd degree, theft by unlawful taking or disposition-all others and two counts of contempt of court.

Stamper was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Traffic stop results in drug charges

According to Wayne county Sheriff Tim Catron, a vehicle traffic stop has resulted in a Monticello, KY. man being arrested on multiple charges, including for illegal narcotics, and arrest warrants.

On December 30, 2025, at approximately 11:30 pm, Deputy Valis Smedley observed the vehicle making a traffic violation on Kentucky Highway 3284.

Deputy Smedley then conducted the traffic stop to address the violation.

Upon making contact with the driver, he detected an order of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

After identifying the driver, Deputy Smedley knew him to have active arrest warrants and then took him into custody.

A search of the vehicle resulted in three different types of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia being found and seized.

Deputy Smedley charged and arrested Donnie Lawson, of Monticello, Kentucky, for driving on a driving under the influence suspended license-2nd offense, possession of a controlled substance-1st degree-2nd offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance-3rd degree (drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia and for a traffic violation.

Lawson was arrested on a Kentucky Parole Board mandatory reentry supervision violation warrant of arrest for absconding parole supervision, plus failure to report to parole officer as directed and on three Wayne County Circuit Court warrants of arrest for failure to pay or show cause on the underlying charges of three counts of possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance-4th offense, driving on a driving under the influence suspended license-1st offense, and promoting contraband-1st degree.

Deputy Smedley was assisted at the scene by Deputy Casey Lang.

In a separate incident Deputy Lang arrested Payton H. Scott, of Monticello, Kentucky, on three Wayne County District Court warrants of arrest.

Payton’s warrants were for failure to appear for two arraignments and a pre-trial conference on the underlying charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and for traffic violations.

Lawson and Scott were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, Wayne County Deputy Sheriff Casey Lang has arrested a Monticello man for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and drug charges.

At approximately 11:45 pm on January 2, 2026, Deputy Lang observed the Monticello man leaned over in his driver’s seat appearing to be asleep or passed out while sitting at Murphy’s gas station in the Cumberland Crossing Shopping Center.

When Deputy Lang approached the vehicle to ensure the man was ok, he noticed two pills laying on a tile plate on the center console.

Deputy Lang opened the vehicle’s driver side door and awoke the driver.

After speaking with the driver, he consented to Deputy Lang’s request to take a field sobriety test, after admitting to the use an illegal narcotic approximately four hours earlier.

The driver failed that test and was placed under arrest at that time.

A search of the vehicle resulted in Deputy Lang locating and seizing four pills identified as being alprazolam, one oblong pill identified as being acetaminophen, one oblong pill identified as being hydrocodone, a clear plastic bag containing marijuana and marijuana roach clips along with a drug paraphernalia item.

Deputy Lang transported the driver to the Wayne County Hospital Emergency Room where a blood draw was taken.

Deputy Lang then jailed Nelson Coffey, of Monticello, Kentucky, on the charges of possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (hydrocodone), possession of a controlled substance-3rd degree (drug unspecified), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and a violation for no registration plates.

Jimmy D. Clark, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested on a Cumberland County District Court warrant of arrest for failure to appear or show cause on the underlying charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (hydrocodone).

Clark was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Edwin Stringer, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested on a Pulaski County District Court complaint warrant of arrest for theft by unlawful taking or disposition.

Stringer was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Drug trafficking charges

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a vehicle traffic stop has resulted in the arrest of a Monticello man for drug trafficking.

On January 6, 2025, at approximately 1:39 am Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nick Bertram observed a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling through a red light at the intersection of Kentucky Highways 90 and 92.

Deputy Bertram then conducted a traffic stop on the pickup to address the traffic violation.

After making contact and questioning the operator, it led Deputy Bertram to obtain enough information and indicators to develop an illegal narcotic investigation.

Deputy Bertram deployed his Deputy K-9 Unit Chaos for a free-air sniff around the vehicle.

Deputy K-9 Chaos alerted positively for illegal narcotics being inside the vehicle.

Deputy Bertram with the assistance of Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Allen Cash, conducted a search which resulted in several clear plastic baggies containing a crystal like substance known to be methamphetamine, and multiple glass smoking pipes common used with illegal narcotics being seized.

Deputy Bertram charged and arrested Jimmy C. Edwards, of Monticello, Kentucky, with trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and for disregarding a traffic control device.

Edwards was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

The Wayne County Sheriff Office also arrested a Cookeville, Tennessee man.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Valis Smedley arrested the Tennessee man after being dispatched by the Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center of a reckless driver in a blue Mazda passenger car on East Kentucky Highway 90.

Deputy Smedley observed the vehicle driving recklessly and then conducted a vehicle traffic stop.

While speaking to the operator, it bewcame obvious to Deputy Smedley that the male driver was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Deputy Smedley then conducted field sobriety tests, with the male failing all test administered.

Deputy Smedley charged and arrested David A. Benefield of Cookeville, Tennessee, with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving and following another vehicle too closely.

Benefield was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.