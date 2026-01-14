Wayne County Sheriff’s report

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests:

Kaleb Gregory, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court commitment order of arrest for contempt of court for failure to comply with drug court.

Matthew Williams of Richmond, KY. was arrested on a Fayette County District Court warrant of arrest for failure to appear on the underlying charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition-shoplifting.

Gregory and Williams were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a Burnside, Kentucky female has been arrested for driving a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.

On January 9, 2026, at approximately 1:01 am, while on a regular patrol Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Casey Lang observed a Toyota SUV traveling on East Kentucky Highway 90 with no rear taillights.

Deputy Lang then conducted a vehicle traffic stop to address that violation.

The female driver she confused with Deputy Lang’s questioning and could not give any clear answers.

Deputy Lang requested the female driver to exit her vehicle and submit to field sobriety testing.

When exiting the vehicle, the driver was unbalanced on her feet and could not complete any of the testing correctly.

Deputy Lang then placed Theresa Vetter of Burnside, Kentucky, under arrest for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and for the no taillights violation.

Vetter refused to give a test of her blood for any controlled substances.

Vetter was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office also arrested Jesse Wallace, of Monticello, Kentucky, for contempt of court for failure to comply with drug court.

Wallace was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Edwin Stringer, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested for criminal trespassing-3rd degree.

Brennan J. Chriswell, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested for alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Jacob T. Dodd, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested for operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and a traffic violation.

Stringer, Chriswell and Dodd were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Charles D. Daniels, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested on a Fayette County District Court warrant of arrest for failure to appear on the underlying charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition-all others.

Daniels was released from custody after posting a Cash Bond.