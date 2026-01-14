Richard F. “Dick” Stockton, 96, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, January 6, 2026, in Campbellsville, Kentucky.

He the son of John and Ruby Smith Stockton.

He was a member of Leslie Methodist Church, and was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. He was self-employed as a farmer .

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Jenell Neathery Stockton, and sister, Patsy Shirley.

He is survived by his children, John Richard (Brenda) Stockton, of Tampa, Florida, Vikki (Tommy) Garmon of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Susan (Patrick) Pitcock of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Lori (Scott) Rigsby of Campbellsville, Kentucky; grandchildren, John Curtis Stockton, Cayce Davenport, Jason Garmon, Sean Garmon, Brian Harmon, Kevin Harmon, Mark Rigsby, Maggie Rigsby, Autumn Rigsby, Matt Rigsby, Kelsey Rigsby; great-grandchildren, Lash Davenport, Emmett Davenport, Cole Stockton, Kharli Stockton, Cruz Stockton, Samanatha Garmon, Logan Garmon, Bodhi Garmon, Lily Harmon, Henry Harmon, Kiah Hill, Kaiden Hill, Krue Warner, and Malakai Rigsby.

The funeral service was conducted Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Cash officiating.

Burial followed in Stockton Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Hosparus Health Green River.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

