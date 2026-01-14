Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Dawgs pull off the ‘hat trick’

with All ‘A’ championship

Clinton County’s Bulldogs are headed to the All ‘A’ Classic State Championship Basketball Tournament once again, making it three years in a row they’ve earned the 4th Region title – or as it’s referred to in the world of cricket and hockey, a “hat trick.”

Dispatching Todd County Central, then Monroe County, and with a win over Metcalfe County on their own floor in Edmonton, the Dawgs climbed the ladders for the third straight year to cut down the nets during the post-game celebration.

Next up for the Dawgs in the All ‘A’ is the trip to Owensboro next week for the state tournament in the Owensboro Sportscenter where they will play in the top bracket of the 16 team tournament, taking on the 11-3 Eagles of Evangel Christian, All ‘A’ champions out of the Jefferson County Region 6, Thursday, January 22.

Evangel defeated Louisville Holy Cross in that 6th Region championship to secure their ticket to the All ‘A’ State Championship.

That first game against the Eagles will see the Dawgs and our fans, up bright and early for the 8:30 a.m. (yes, that’s 8:30 a.m. in the morning) tip.

The Dawgs are hoping to bring home their first All ‘A” Classic State Championship.

All ‘A’ standouts

Clinton County placed three Lady Dawgs and Bulldogs on the All ‘A’ Classic tournament teams.

For the Lady Dawgs, congrats go out to Sadie Ipock and Crista Thacker for earning All Tournament Team status, with Chloe Longwell earning the All ‘A” Classic Academic Team award for the Lady Dawgs.

For the Bulldogs, it was Jaxon Mason, Drew Davis and Will Beaty being named to the All Tournament Team, with Davis also earning the All Academic award for Clinton County.

Congrats to all!

Alli will run for the Raiders

Congratulations are certainly in order for Clinton County High School’s latest signee to make the step to the next level of athletic competition.

Alli Latham was set to sign a letter of intent to run cross country for the Lindsey Wilson Lady Blue Raiders on Wednesday of this week.

Alli, a two-sport athlete for CCHS, is a standout member of the Lady Bulldogs’ golf team. She is the daughter of Lou and Wendy Latham.

Aubrey will be a Bulldog again

Aubrey Messer, daughter of former CCHS Coach Todd and Amanda Messer, signed her name to play softball next season for Union University (formerly known as Union College).

Aubrey played nearly her entire career for Clinton County before she moved with her parents to South Laurel High School prior to her senior year.

When she dons a Union uniform for her freshman year of action next season, she will once again be wearing a Bulldog mascot.

Congrats to Aubrey and her family on this feat.

Getting Chloe back on the bench

Lady Bulldog guard Chloe Longwell went down hard Saturday night, rolling her left ankle during first half action in Clinton County’s 69-38 thumping of Barbourville in The Castle.

After being carried to the dressing room and looked over by team trainer Mark Thrasher, Longwell made her way back to the Lady Dawg bench to watch the remainder of the game from the sidelines.

Unable to walk, Longwell was carried “piggy-back” style by Lady Bulldog Assistant Coach Gina Thacker.

Just one of the duties of the often overlooked position of being an assistant coach.

Roundball schedule changes

With high school basketball, schedules are never set in stone and there are changes ahead for our Bulldogs and Lady Dawgs.

The double-header games against Russell County slated for next Tuesday in The Castle have been postponed due to the Bulldogs being in the All ‘A’ Classic State Tournament next week in Owensboro.

A make-up date of Tuesday, February 10, in The Castle has been set for the matchups against the Lakers and Lady Lakers. Girls tip at 6:00, followed by boys’ action.

Also, for other reasons, a slated double-header night against Glasgow (January 30) has been cancelled and likely won’t be rescheduled.

Stay tuned for any other schedule updates as the season progresses through 2026.

