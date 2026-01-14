County awards bid on industrial site sewer project

Clinton County Fiscal Court has awarded a bid for the sewer line construction to the 14 acre industrial park site off Hwy. 1590, west of Albany.

Bids were opened on the sewer line construction portion of the project on Monday afternoon at a special called meeting held in the Clinton County Judge/Executive’s office conference room.

All court members, along with two representatives from the Clinton County Industrial Development Authority, were on hand for the bid opening.

IDA members included Chairman Randy Jones and IDA Executive Director April Speck. The IDA assisted the county in obtaining funds for the purchase and development of the industrial site.

Two bids were received after having been advertised, with Judge/Executive Ricky Craig reading aloud the bids.

The first bid was from Miland Construction of Tompkinsville. The second bid opened was from Twin States Utilities & Excavation out of Mount Hermon, Kentucky.

Magistrate Mickey Riddle made a motion to accept the bid from Twin States, which passed by unanimous vote.

The initial project on purchasing the property became a reality about four years ago, when the IDA helped obtain $165,000 in TVA funds and another $164,612 from the Kentucky Product Development Initiative Grant.

When asked about the time line for the project’s start, Project Manager Tucker England said all the paperwork would be reviewed and a pre-construction meeting could be held within a week.

Actual construction would depend on availability of materials, weather conditions, etc. but is expected to be completed in the coming months.

The sewer line construction is the major bulk of the project, covering about 90 percent of the total, with the water line construction portion being a relatively small, but vital portion of the project.

The county is attempting to obtain water and sewer to the property to help attract business or industry to the location. However, the water portion is still on hold.

The Kentucky Division of Water currently has a ban on the City of Albany providing water for new construction until the city can meet lower water use capacity limits.

England noted they have been in contact with the city’s engineers and mayor about the situation and hope the water capacity issue will be remedied soon so the ban on water for new construction can be lifted.

The project manager said otherwise, all permits were in place and everything is ready to go, but if the ban was to be lifted soon, there could be a change order made that could include the water line project in with the overall construction project.