CHAMPS, CHAMPS, CHAMPS

Bulldogs earn third straight All ‘A’ Classic Championship

Will face Louisville Evangel Christian in Owensboro

Three’s Up . . .

Members of the Clinton County High School Bulldogs basketball team displayed “Three’s Up” for this photo after claiming a third consecutive championship title in the 4th Region All ‘A’ Classic basketball tournament. The team will now head to Owensboro for their berth in the All ‘A’ Classic State Tournament. They face Louisville Evangel Christian, champions of the 6th Region, in a game set to be played Thursday, January 22, at 8:30 a.m.

At left, Bulldog head basketball coach Nick Irwin waved the championship net after making the final cut to remove it from the goal last Friday night. The CCHS basketball team claimed its third consecutive 4th Region All ‘A’ Classic Championship title and will now advance to the All ‘A’ Classic State Tournament next week in Owensboro.