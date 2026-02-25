d criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following recent arrests:

Jacob Smith, 38, of Albany, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property more than $1,000, but less than $10,000.

Crystal Orton, 43, of Albany, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the first degree.

Bobby Fulton, 45, of Albany, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, terroristic threating in the second degree, fleeing or evading police in the first degree (on foot), and wanton endangerment in the first degree (discharge of a firearm).

Readers are reminded that suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

