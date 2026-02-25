Mason named top player in 4th Region

Clinton County Bulldog Jaxson Mason has been named the top rated player in the 4th Region by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches (KABC).

The announcement came Friday, February 20, 2026, in a press release from the KABC, naming the top players in each of Kentucky’s 16 regions.

The Player of the Year is voted on by KABC member coaches throughout the state.

Mason, a senior player for the Bulldogs, is averaging just over 17 points per game this season, leading his squad to a 24-4 regular season record as the team moved into post-season play this week in the 16th District Tournament at Clinton County High School.

The 6’5” power forward capped his regular season performances with a 31 point effort last Thursday in an 85-71 win over Allen County – Scottsville High School.

Mason is now one of the state’s 16 players in boys’ basketball to be considered in the voting for the most prestigious award in Kentucky High School Basketball, the title of Kentucky Mr. Basketball.

The list of finalist for Mr. Basketball, sponsored by the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation, will be voted upon by media, including the Clinton County News, and coaches across Kentucky, with the winner to be announced on Sunday, March 22, during the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky.

Mason is the son of John Mason and Paige Burchett Mason.