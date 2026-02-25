‘5 … 4 … 3 … Phone calls only’

The WANY/Clinton County Basketball Booster’s Radio Auction was held last Friday night at the Clinton County High School Cafeteria. The event was by no means short handed as the cafeteria was filled with items and spectators on hand to enjoy good food and bidding for five hours. The Radio Auction has been a staple in the basketball community for many years with long time hosts Al Gibson and Jackie Flowers on the air ways. Bella Young and Abby Davis were in charge of the phones during one of the first segments of the night as shown above. Booster Club officials have said the night raised about $6,700, and while that figure is down somewhat compared with other years, it was still considered a hugely successful night.