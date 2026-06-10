Council agrees to proposed settlement with Cumberland Water District

Albany City Council tackled some important issues during its just over one hour regular meeting on Tuesday, June 2. Five of six council members were present.

The council approved a proposed settlement with the Cumberland Water District over a back payment dispute to be presented for approval to the PSC (Public Service Commission) and discussed some backlash heard from the public about some water customers being asked for their Social Security numbers as part of their updated information.

The council also heard department updates and more information regarding ongoing water projects and the new water treatment plant being planned.

The council first entered into a brief, less than 10 minute, executive session to discuss possible or pending litigation in reference to a complaint filed by the PSC on the Cumberland County Water District’s behalf.

No action was taken in closed session, but upon returning to open session, local attorney Gary Little, who had been working with the city to negotiate a settlement with Cumberland County, announced an agreement had been reached between the City of Albany and Cumberland Water District.

The settlement will now have to be approved by the Public Service Commission, and although it may take a few weeks for an official announcement, Little said he foresaw no reason why the PSC would not approve the settlement.

Terms of the agreement call for the City of Albany to pay one half of the over age charges in water billing that had originally been stated in the complaint, and all of the school taxes that had been charged.

The overage in water collection fees was just over $79,000, plus over $51,000 in taxes charged, for a total of $130,461.58 the city will refund to the Cumberland Water District.

The situation dates back several years, with the issue being that when the City of Albany raised its rates charged to Cumberland to purchase water, they did not file a tariff, or in short, any notice of increase over the years, which is a requirement for utilities.

It has been stated several times, however, that even with the rates charged by Albany, rates are lower than what Cumberland County could purchase water from any other surrounding water district.

Councilman Junior Gregory made a motion, seconded by Renee York, to approve the settlement, contingent upon PSC approval, and give the mayor authorization to sign any documents related to the agreement. The motion passed unanimously.

Originally, Cumberland County had sought just over $200,000 in water billing overcharges alone.

Councilman Eric Smith then asked about the clean-up process of junk and debris on some properties on the Tennessee Shortcut Road.

Albany Mayor James Bray said he was waiting for input from council members on how to proceed.

The council agreed to contract the cleanup work and City Attorney Jeff Hoover noted the proper paperwork needed to be on file in the County Clerk’s office.

Councilman Smith also had a complaint about city employees he said had parked in fire lanes.

The councilman then asked the question, “Why does anyone need a social security number to pay water bills?”

This led to a lengthy discussion that has been a topic on social media since the new water billing system went into effect.

Mayor Bray said there had “been a misunderstanding,” saying the measure was more for new customers, and something other utilities do that catered to newer customers.

He added he would make a post of the city’s Facebook page, giving some clarity to the issue.

City Clerk Ashley Tucker said there were $300,000 in back (unpaid) bills. When talking with collection agencies, who collect late or unpaid utility bills, and they required the information.

Security deposit amounts for new customers were also discussed.

“I feel the same way about giving out my license or social security number like everyone else,” Bray said, “but we need some customers’ ID.”

Smith noted one instance that allegedly occurred in the water office when an elderly woman was threatened by an employee that she would have her water cut off if her social security number was not provided. He said the employee should at least receive a reprimand.

The mayor said some parts of the letters and information were grossly taken out of context, adding the city was “not going after anyone” and it should have been explained better in the letter sent to customers.

Donavan Hatfield, who live streams council meetings and also works in technology with the school district, discussed the security used when a person’s social security number is provided to the city.

Mayor Bray again apologized to the public for not explaining the matter fully. He also noted social security numbers are needed for new or pending customers only.

Following the discussion, a motion was made to set a security deposit for new residential customers at $200, which can be paid in lieu of providing a social security number. The motion passed by unanimous vote.

The aforesaid amount is for residential customers, only with an amount for commercial and business customers to be set later.

In an attempt to help clarify the new billing system, City of Albany officials issued the following statement:

“Albany Municipal Water Works would like to clarify the recent request for customer account information.

“The purpose of requesting this information was to ensure accounts are tied to the correct individual and to better protect the utility from unpaid balances and abandoned accounts.

“After discussion with City Council, existing customers with an established payment history will not be required to provide additional information at this time.

“However, moving forward, new customers will have two options when establishing service:

* Provide the requested information, or

* Pay a $200 deposit.

“We do encourage existing customers to update their information so that their account remains accurate and tied only to them.

“Our goal is to protect the utility, improve accountability, and continue providing the best service possible to our customers.”

(Anyone with questions or concerns are asked to contact Albany City Hall or the water department.)

In other business during the council session:

* Councilwoman York asked about the old surplus water meters and how they will be disposed of, with the council agreeing to sell those via sealed bid.

* First reading of the city’s 2026-27 fiscal year budget was held, with a second and final reading to be held at a later date.

* Mike Walls, with the Albany Fire Department, and Albany Police Chief Mark Bell gave the monthly Albany Fire and Police Department reports, respectively.

(A copy of each report can be found elsewhere in this week’s NEWS.)

* Commonwealth Engineer Travis Harper gave updates on ongoing water related projects, including the Water Rate Study.

Harper noted the lift station on Hospital Street was complete, with only touch-up work to be done.

He reported some 10 out of 33 zones, or master water meters, had been installed across the county as of last week

Harper also noted the city has been given options on how to gain the remaining amounts to fill the gap to complete funding for the new water treatment plant, one being a low interest loan.

The city has already obtained over $24 million in grants for the new estimated $40 million plant and apparently bidding on the new facility could take place as early as July of this year.

Following the completion of the engineer’s report, Councilman Gregory made a motion to allow Commonwealth Engineers to continue as project engineers throughout the plant construction process, after the bidding, with the motion passing unanimously.

Mayor Bray said, “We are going to have a new water treatment plant soon, and it will have a great impact on the community.”

The next regular meeting of Albany City Council is scheduled for July 7.