Non-partisan filing ends, showing nearly all contested races

When the filing ended for non-partisan races that will be on the November General Election ballots in Albany and Clinton County, it reveals that all seats — other than those for Soil Conservation District Board members — will be contested.

A total of seven additional candidates filed i prior to the Tuesday, June 2 deadline, with one person filing for Albany Mayor, two additional candidates for city council, and a total of four new candidates filing for two seats that are up for election to the Clinton County School Board.

In city races, Randy Speck, a current Albany City Council member, has filed for the city’s highest office of Mayor, making for a two person race.

Two additional candidates filed for one of six seats that make up the city council, those being Lonnie Thrasher, and a former council member, Sarah Wilson-Browning.

There are now a total of 11 council candidates.

In the race for School Board in District 1, comprised of the Piney Woods, Nora and Snow precincts, two persons are running following the departure of Jeremy Fryman from the race.

The candidates seeking the seat are Beth Fryman and former school board member Kevin Marcun.

In the race for School Board District 5 (Hayes Maupin and South Albany precincts), two additional candidates filed, bringing the total number to three running for the seat currently held by Bobbie Stone, who is not in the running.

Filing in District 5 prior to the deadline was Bobby Jones, a newcomer, and former board member Goldie Stonecipher.

One additional candidate filed as a write-in candidate over the past week as well, that being John Thrasher, who filed for Constable in District 5. He will be running against Gary York, who ran unopposed in the primary.

Thrasher becomes the second write-in candidate to file in a race so far, with the deadline to file for any office as a write-in candidate being August 24.

There will be a total of 18 non-partisan candidates on various district ballots this fall. Three Soil Conservation District members, who are unopposed, will not be on the ballot and include Steve Young, Kyle Mims and Tommy Guffey.

During the next city administration, there will be some changes in the makeup, with Speck now running for mayor and incumbent council member Reed Sloan not seeking reelection, meaning at least two new council members will be serving starting in January 2027.

Also, drawing for position on the ballot for the non-partisan candidates was held Thursday, June 4, in the County Clerk’s Office. Positions for each race will be as follows:

* Mayor: 1. Randy Speck; 2. James Bray

* City Council: 1. Samuel Rains; 2. Joe Stockton; 3. Lonnie Thrasher; 4. Tim Norris; 5. Renee York; 6. Donnie Flowers; 7. Jadeon Page; 8. J. Eric Smith; 9. Sarah Wilson-Browning; 10. Jr. Gregory; 11. Clint Poore.

* School Board: District 1 — 1. Kevin Marcum; 2. Beth Fryman.

* School Board: District 5 — 1. Bobby Jones; 2. Goldie Stonecipher; 3. Kenny Dearborn.