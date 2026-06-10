Clinton County Fair to kick off this weekend; full slate begins Monday night

The 2026 Clinton County Fair will officially kick-off this week and weekend, with a full slate of events to take place beginning on Monday, June 15, with events for the entire family.

Clinton County Fair Board President Mike Matthews gave an overview of the week-long event, and invites the community to come out and see what this year’s Fair has to offer.

Matthews noted that, thanks to a grant received from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, fans will see some changes in the main grandstand area this year, with those changes helping the appearance of the fairgrounds and safety of fair patrons.

This year, a concrete wall has been installed around the grandstand area, replacing the wooden fencing, to make the area safer.

Further, eight-foot netting atop the wall will help prevent any flying debris from main ring events going into the grandstands.

The Fair Board President noted this is the second grant the local fair board has been able to secure in the past 10 years, and with the cost of insurance ever rising, the new wall and netting will add a layer of safety for all participants and fair visitors.

There are also plans to eventually have a new main ring announcer’s booth in place.

Matthews noted that the admission cost for most nights is $10 per person, with major events being higher. However, the one gate price includes all inside events, including all carnival rides without the necessity of arm bands or separate ride tickets.

Funtime Family Amusements of West Virginia, the same carnival as last year, will be on the midway with several rides starting on Tuesday, June 16.

The gate admission price is necessary, according to Matthews, who noted the carnival charges some 50 percent of the entire take-in at the gate each night, as well as a five percent fair association fee.

With the one price, “you get to ride all you want…no arm bands. It’s really better for people who have children,” he said.

Matthews also cited the high cost of putting on major, large events, noting it cost almost $10,000 to put on the annual truck pull. “You have to have at least 1,200 people paying at the gate just to cover the cost of the show,” Matthews said.

Although most of the fair schedule and events are unchanged from years past and gate admission prices are about the same, the board president is excited about this year’s Family Night.

The Wednesday night event will be $30 per car load for up to eight people to get inside and take in all the activities that evening.

“If you can get eight people in a vehicle, that averages out to less than $4 per person,” he said.

Matthews does want to remind exhibit hall contributors about an exhibit change of location.

Exhibit drop-offs and pick-ups this year will be at the Clinton County Extension Office on N. Hwy. 127 Business, just north of Albany, where exhibits that are on display can be viewed.

Exhibit drop-offs will be from 9-11 a.m. this Thursday, June 11, with viewing from 1-4:30 p.m. and again from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12.

Exhibit hall cash out and pick-up will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Events at the fairgrounds will begin on Saturday morning, June 13, with gates opening at 8 a.m. and again at 5 p.m. for the horse show.

Activities that day will include FFA events, 4-H Pet Show (both free) and the Baby Show at 10 a.m. with a $5 admission, as well as a $5 admission to the evening horse show.

Sunday, June 14, will be the annual car and truck show at 1 p.m. with free admission.

A full night of events begins on Monday, June 15, with the annual pageants, including Sparkling Stars pageant and the food extravaganza.

Tuesday, June 16, will see the Miss Clinton County Fair and Miss Teen take place, with gate admission both nights at $10.

The $30 car load night will be Wednesday. Wrestling will be on Thursday in the main show ring, with admission again being $10.

Things will begin to wind down on Friday, with the big KOTTPA truck pull, and a side event, J & M Go-Kart racing. The fair concludes on Saturday night with the ever popular demolition derby.

Admission both Friday and Saturday is $15 per person and again includes all rides and free events inside the fairgrounds.

The annual tractor give-away will also be at 6 p.m. Friday in the main building, with again three options available to the grand prize winner.

Several cash prizes for certain tickets drawn will also be given.

Matthews noted that as of late last week, only a few tractor tickets, at $100 each, were left, but they are generally sold out prior to the night of the drawing.

(A complete Fair schedule, including dates, event start times, gate opening times, admission prices and more can be found elsewhere in this week’s Clinton County News.)

With the extended weather forecast predicting mostly clear and warm to hot conditions, it should be a good week to get out at night and enjoy some good food, fun and exciting events at the 2026 Clinton County Fair.