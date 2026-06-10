Fryman issues statement regarding school board issues

Clinton County Board of Education member Jeremy Fryman has been the target of recent investigations into wrong doing by the Office of Education Accountability (OEA) as well as the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office

In an article appearing in last week’s Clinton County News, it was noted that the Attorney General’s Office had determined that Fryman would not be eligible to continue to serve out the reminder of his current term, which ends in 2026.

Fryman had filed the necessary papers with Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins seeking relection to the school board seat. Since that time, he has withdrawn his name from appearing on the ballot, and two other candidates have filed for election to the District 1 school board seat, his wife, Beth Fryman and former school board member Kevin Marcum.

The Clinton County News contacted Fryman before publishing last week’s article, asking if he wanted to respond to the charges and at that time he declined.

Fryman contacted CCNews Publisher Al Gibson over the weekend, requesting an opportunity to respond in this week’s edition.

The following is Fryman’s response to the situations surrounding the investigation into his actions, as well as his plans for the future regarding his involvement.

To the Citizens of Clinton County,

I want to be honest with the people of District 1 about why I removed my name from the ballot and why my wife decided to run for the Clinton County Board of Education seat.

The truth is, I didn’t step away because I wanted to.

When I first ran for office, I told the people of this county I was going to ask questions, hold people accountable, and stand up for our students, teachers, parents, and taxpayers. I believe I did exactly that. I never claimed to have all the answers, but I was never afraid to ask the questions that needed asking.

Over the years, I questioned spending, hiring decisions, policies, and whether we were always doing what was best for our kids. Some folks appreciated that. Others didn’t.

The more questions I asked, the more pushback I got. Before long, I found myself right in the middle of investigations, complaints, and political fights that, in my opinion, had more to do with who was asking the questions than the questions themselves.

A lot of people have asked me if I feel like I was pushed out. My answer is yes.

I believe when elected officials refuse to just go along with everybody else, there can be consequences. I believe that’s exactly what happened to me.

One thing I’m especially proud of is the work I put into helping educate the people of Clinton County on the need for a new high school. I spent a lot of time talking to folks, answering questions, and explaining why our students deserved better facilities and opportunities. Agree or disagree with me, nobody worked harder to make sure the people of this county understood what was at stake and why a new high school was so badly needed for our students and our community.

Four years ago, when I first ran for this seat, the longtime board member I was running against publicly said he felt his time had come and gone and that if a good candidate stepped forward, he would get out of the way. The voters chose me, and it was one of the greatest honors of my life to serve them.

Now, after everything that’s happened, my wife has stepped forward to continue that work. She filed because she believes in being honest with folks, holding people accountable, and putting students first. Shortly afterward, that same former board member filed to run for the seat again.

I’ll let the voters draw their own conclusions from that.

What I know is this: my wife isn’t running for any group of insiders, any clique, or anybody pulling strings behind the scenes. She’s running because she loves this community, believes in our schools, and wants to be a voice for the people of District 1.

While my name may not be on the ballot, the values I stood for haven’t changed. I’ll continue fighting for our students, our teachers, and our taxpayers. I’ll continue speaking up when I think something is right and speaking out when I think something is wrong.

I want to thank everyone who has stood by me through the good times and the hard times. Your prayers, encouragement, phone calls, handshakes, and friendship have meant more than you’ll ever know.

This election is bigger than any one person. It’s about the future of our schools and whether the people of Clinton County continue to have a voice that’s willing to ask tough questions, demand accountability, and put children first.

May God bless Clinton County, our schools, and the families we serve.

Jeremy Fryman

District 1 Board Member

Clinton County Board of Education