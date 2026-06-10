Dalton named new principal at CCHS

Clinton County Schools has announced the appointment of Lorie Dalton as the new principal of Clinton County High School, a position that reflects her lifelong commitment to education, student success, and the community she proudly calls home.

A graduate of Clinton County High School’s Class of 1993, Dalton has dedicated the past 27 years to serving the students and families of Clinton County. Her educational career began as a first-grade teacher at Albany Elementary School before moving to the Early Childhood Center, where she worked with preschool students during some of the most important developmental years of their lives. For the past six years, she has served as assistant principal at Clinton County High School, helping lead initiatives focused on student achievement, school culture, and community engagement.

In addition to her work as an educator, Dalton has been a pillar of student activities and school spirit, serving as the Clinton County Varsity Cheerleading Coach for 16 years. Through her leadership, she has mentored students, teaching not only athletic skills but also teamwork, perseverance, and character.

Dalton’s roots in Clinton County run deep. She is the daughter of Danny “Nunnie” and Janice Brown. Raised in the community she now serves, she understands firsthand the values, traditions, and strong work ethic that define the county. She and her husband, Anthony Dalton, have built their lives here and are proud parents of three children, the late Dannah Dalton, Dannon Dalton, a junior at Clinton County High School, and Danielle Smith, APRN and her husband, Dr. Ethan Smith.

As she steps into her new role, Dalton remains focused on the future while honoring the traditions that make Clinton County special. “Education is the foundation upon which strong communities are built,” Dalton said. “I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to lead Clinton County High School. Our students are our greatest investment, and together with our staff, families, and community partners, we will continue creating opportunities that help every student grow, succeed, and find their purpose.”

Dalton believes that strong schools and strong communities go hand in hand. She is committed to fostering a culture where students feel valued, teachers feel supported, and families are active partners in the educational process. Her vision includes building on the school’s successes while preparing students to thrive in an ever-changing world. One quote that has long inspired Dalton’s approach to education comes from Dolly Parton: Dream more, learn more, care more and be more.

Looking ahead, Dalton is excited to work alongside students, staff, parents, and community members to continue advancing Clinton County High School. She emphasizes that the school’s future success will be built through collaboration, responsibility, and a steadfast commitment to excellence.

“As someone who was raised here, educated here, and has spent my career serving here, I know the strength of our community,” Dalton said. “I love Clinton County, and I believe in the potential of every child who walks through our doors. Together, we will continue building a school and a community that our children are proud to call home.”

With nearly three decades of educational experience, a deep love for Clinton County, and a passion for serving students, Lorie Dalton begins this new leadership role with gratitude, optimism, and a commitment to ensuring that Clinton County High School continues to be a place where students learn, grow, and achieve their dreams.

Dalton will become the third CCHS Principal in as many years, replacing Chris Whitlock of Russell County, who served in that capacity for only one year. She was chosen from among several applicants who had applied to fill the vacancy and will officially begin her duties as principal on July 1.

Clinton County Schools Superintendent Wayne Ackerman made the following statement pertaining to the new Clinton County High School leader:

“Mrs. Dalton has been a valued member of Clinton County Schools for 30 years and brings a wealth of educational experience, leadership, and community awareness to this position.

“Because she has served within our district for many years, she already knows the unique needs of our students, staff, and families and has built strong relationships throughout our school community.

“We are excited for Clinton County High School under her leadership and look forward to continuing the tradition of student success together.”