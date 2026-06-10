Camp sees more than 150 participants

Operation UNITE’s first Shoot Hoops Not Drugs basketball camp was held last Thursday at Lindle Castle Gymnasium with a total of 151 youth from three counties in Kentucky, Clinton County, Wayne County and Warren County, and two counties in Tennessee, Clay County and Pickett County.

The skills and fundamental camp was hosted by former University of Kentucky standout Jared Polston, who was on the 2011-2012 National Championship team.

Above, the basketball floor at Clinton County High School was jam packed with participants attending the camp on Thursday.

Below, Polston demonstrated the proper cross over dribbling technique during Thursday’s camp. Both the Lady Bulldog and Bulldog basketball teams and staff were on hand to facilitate the camp.