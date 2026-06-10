Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Big event is coming to the Lake Cumberland area!

Motorists traveling through Albany in the past few days may have noticed a large yard banner in front of the Welcome Center in north Albany on US 127.

The 17th Annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship is coming to our area later this month, and our Clinton County Tourism Commission is one of many sponsors.

Expected to bring hundreds of fishing competitor to the area, as well as their families, get ready for some heavy highway traffic and boating traffic on Lake Cumberland for this tournament, slated for June 24-27.

The tournament is based out of neighboring Russell Springs, Kentucky, but the expected number of fishing competitors, boats and following family members coming with these young anglers will certainly spill over into all neighboring communities, including Albany and Clinton County.

Recognizing the likely boon to our Clinton County tourism economy in terms of lodging (motels, private rentals, etc), fuel sales and restaurant traffic, the Clinton County Tourism Commission quickly recognized the benefits of being a co-sponsor to this first-time staging of the tournament on Lake Cumberland.

The tournament will see all of Lake Cumberland’s marinas being crowded during this event, with several launching options being allowed for the competitors, and traffic being heavier than normal not only for the four day tournament, but during the days leading up to the competition as many of the anglers and their families will travel to Lake Cumberland to attempt to get more familiar with the lake and get some practice fishing in prior to the actual start of competition.

Give yourself a little extra room and be aware of the likelihood of some extra traffic in the area.



Reminder – KSR is coming this week

Just a little reminder for fans, this weekend is the return of Kentucky Sports Radio show and it’s live remote at Dale Hollow Lake’s Sulphur Creek resort in neighboring Cumberland County, Kentucky.

In addition, one of the hosts for the show, Shannon The Dude, will be performing with his rock band, Alice Blue Gown, on the Sulphur Creek stage.

Shannon and Alice Blue Gown will appear this Thursday, June 11, beginning at 6:00 p.m., with the KSR live remote getting underway Friday morning with the KSR Pre-Show at 8:00 a.m., followed by the KSR remote at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Breakfast will be served at the Sulphur Creek restaurant Friday morning for those attending the remote.

Should be a fun weekend for fans.

Go Big Blue!