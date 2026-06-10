Ava Bow Smith Talbott, 99, of Burkesville, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at the University Of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

She was born in the Bow Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky, the daughter of Finis Fillmore and Lucille Bow Smith.

She was a lifelong member of Liberty Methodist Church,

She was a graduate of Burkesville High School and received her degree in pharmacy in 1950 from the University of Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Clemmon Talbott; siblings, Nellie Williams, W. Bennett Smith, Gladys Choate, Marvin Smith, Betty Aizawa, Sam Smith, Curt Smith, Mattie Jennings, Finis Smith, Jr., Sallie Williams, Beulah Smith and Mary Abston.

She is survived by her daughter Jenny Bow Talbott and grandson David Lane Talbott both of Lexington, Kentucky; sister, Ruth Smith Sewell of Owensboro, Kentucky; brother, Phillip (Faye) Smith of Guntersville, Alabama; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was conducted Monday, June 8, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky.

Burial followed in the Peolia Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to The Liberty Methodist Church.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.