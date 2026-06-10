Ruth Willis Dyer Honeycutt Schalk, 92, of Greenfield, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at her residence in Greenfield, Indiana.

She was the daughter of the late Landon and Golda Dyer., and was the widow of the late Horace Honeycutt.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Phyllis Honeycutt; a son, Larry Honeycutt; siblings, Billy Dyer, Elsie Dyer, James Dyer, Joseph Dyer, Landon Dyer Jr., Ronald Dyer, Samuel Dyer, Ada Kurz, Goldie Payton, Georgie Poindexter, and Janie Upchurch.

She is survived by her husband: Roy Schalk; five children, Gary Honeycutt, Diana (Terry) Cox, Jeff Schalk, James (Tina) Schalk and Lisa Schalk; a sister, Joyce Jackson; grandchildren, Garrett Honeycutt, Alex Honeycutt, Adam (Kailyn) Honeycutt, Jessica (Anthony) Aronowitz, Shauna (Brian) Hembroff, Brittany McDonald, Bayleigh Howard, Kyler Schalk, Emily (Skylar) Rader, Trinity Howard, Madison McDonald, Evan (Alyssa) Schalk, and Kegan Schalk; great-grandchildren, Elliot, Copeland, and Griffin Aronowitz, Connor, Hailey, and Hannah Hembroff, Brayden, Mila, Montego, and Ontario Honeycutt; by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A graveside service was held Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery with Bro. David Stearnsofficiating

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.