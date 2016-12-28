Laura Lee Smith Butler, age 73, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2016 at Cumberland County Hospital. She was born on July 12, 1943 in Cumberland County to the late Randolph Nunnelly Smith and Winton Simpson Smith. She was a member of Burkesville First United Methodist Church. After several years as a dietitian, she became involved in the management of Smith Pharmacy, Inc. until 2008. She was a former member of the Cumberland County Library Board, and the Cumberland County Women’s Club. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one son, Randy Butler.

Survivors include her husband, Doug Butler of Burkesville; one son, Bill (Elesha) Butler Rineyville, Kentucky; daughter-in-law, Dawn Butler of Edgewood, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Betty (Ted) Norris, Glasgow, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Jacob Butler, Laura Elizabeth Butler, Keeley Butler, Andrew Butler, and Peyton Butler; special caregiver, Stephanie Anderson.

Funeral service was held Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 1:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, in Burkesville, with Rev. R. Thomas Wilson officiating. Burial was in Marrowbone Cemetery.

Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home in charge of funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the Cumberland County Public Library, P.O. Box 440, Burkesville, KY 42717.