Clinton native Jeff Hoover sworn in as Speaker of the House as Republicans control both chambers

Posted January 11, 2017 at 10:08 am

During the swearing-in ceremony last week, Circuit Judge David Williams administered the oath of office and Hoover’s wife, Karyn, held the Bible used during the ceremony.

Kentucky State Representative Jeff Hoover, (R-Jamestown), an Albany native, was sworn in as Kentucky Speaker of the House during the first day of the 2017 Regular Session in Frankfort, Kentucky. Speaker Hoover represents the first Republican to serve in the role of Kentucky House Speaker since 1921, nearly 100 years.

Hoover was born in Albany, Kentucky before his parents, Welby and Mae Hoover, moved to adjoining Russell County, where Hoover now lives and has a law practice as well as owns a radio station. He is the brother and brother-in-law of

    More than 1,800 fed Thanksgiving Day

    Posted November 30, 2016 at 4:00 pm

    The Clinton County High School cafeteria had volunteers scrambling around on Thanksgiving Day preparing hot meals residents of Clinton County who might just need a little nourishment.

    Petition filed calling for alcohol vote

    Posted November 9, 2016 at 10:25 am

    Local businessman Jim Soma watched last Friday as Clinton County Clerk date stamped a petition that could result in Clinton County voters deciding whether or not alcohol sales will become legal here.

    Booher clarifies wet/dry vote process

    Posted January 11, 2017 at 10:08 am

    With a little confusion and questions about the voting process pertaining to the upcoming special election in less than two weeks on whether or not to keep Clinton County a dry territory or go “wet” allowing the sale of alcohol in the county, Clinton County Clerk

    Oh snow, here we go . . .

    Posted January 11, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Just a couple of weeks after the official arrival of the winter season (December 21), residents had their first brush with a snowfall that covered roads Thursday night and Friday morning with a thin layer of ice

    City council holds brief meeting

    Posted January 11, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Albany City Council held a short first of the year regular meeting last Tuesday, January 3 with all council members present, but again in the absence of Mayor Nicky Smith, who is continuing to recover from recent heart surgery.

    The council welcomed

    Hoover certainly ‘makes a statement’

    Posted January 11, 2017 at 10:04 am

    By Al Cross

    FRANKFORT, Ky. – Soon after Republicans won control of the state House in the November 8 election, I told the man who would thus be speaker that I’d never heard anyone say anything

    Wet-dry machine absentee voting starts this Friday

    Posted January 4, 2017 at 10:06 am

    The local special election for residents to decide on whether or not to allow the sale of alcohol in Clinton County is heating up between the “wet” forces, or proponents of the measure and a full-scale campaign of “dry” forces who are running a total campaign

    Christmas At Home serves help to 245 homes

    Posted January 4, 2017 at 10:05 am

    The final numbers are now in and it appears that one of the signature events to assist people in need, the 13th “Christmas at Home” food and toy drive was once again a tremendous success.

    Although not a record setting year, with

    Yes or No . . . voters will choose January 24

    Posted December 28, 2016 at 4:17 pm

    Several proponents of a “No” vote were about holding signs on Friday, December 23, in regards of the upcoming election scheduled for January 24, 2017. The vote will decide if Albany and Clinton County will be able

    Students will once again use Cyber Days if needed

    Posted December 28, 2016 at 4:17 pm

    The Clinton County School District will once again be using non-traditional, or “cyber” school days, when and if needed, beginning during the second semester in 2017.

    The Cyber Days, which allows students to complete course assignments from home–either via computer or work

    Lady Dawgs advance to semi-finals

    Posted January 18, 2017 at 10:16 am

    The Clinton County Lady Dawgs will move on to Wednesday’s game in the All “A” Classic Regional Tournament to take on Monroe County in the semi-finals after Monday night’s exciting win over Russellville.

    Dawgs end run in All ‘A’

    Posted January 18, 2017 at 10:10 am

    The Clinton County Bulldogs picked up two wins last week and fell short in Monday night’s contest against Russellville in the All “A” Classic Regional Tournament in overtime, 78-72.

    Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

    Posted January 18, 2017 at 10:10 am

    You win some, you lose some, that’s the tale of ‘17 All ‘A’

    With this writing on Tuesday morning Clinton County fans are feeling a mix of emotions, as is often the case for high school basketball

    Lady Dawgs pick up win

    Posted January 11, 2017 at 9:56 am

    The Clinton County Lady Dawgs finished the week with a 1-1 record, with Friday night’s game against Metcalfe County being postponed due to weather.

    On Tuesday, Clinton

    Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

    Posted January 11, 2017 at 9:55 am

    A little unfortunate, but it’s a game that needs to stay

    Last Tuesday’s gathering in The Castle between fans of cross-state rivals Clinton County and Pickett County was good for both programs, and both communities.

    Dawgs finish 1-2 at Brownsville

    Posted January 4, 2017 at 9:51 am

    The Clinton County Bulldogs finished last week’s tournament in Brownsville with a 1-2 record, bringing its season record to 10-5 on the year.

    As reported in last week’s edition, Clinton County defeated Barren County by a final

    Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

    Posted January 4, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Back to regular games – at least for a little while

    The holiday season is behind us now (whew!), and we head back to the gym this week for a return to some regular (normal) basketball action.

    Lady Dawgs grab two wins in tourney

    Posted December 28, 2016 at 3:53 pm

    The Clinton County Lady Dawgs won two of their three games in the Warren East Holiday Hoops Classic at Warren East last week.

    As reported in last week’s edition, Clinton County lost its first game to University

    Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

    Posted December 28, 2016 at 3:53 pm

    Congrats to the Dawgs!

    For the second straight year, congrats go out to our Bulldogs on capturing the championship of our Twin Lakes Holiday Classic.

    Going through the games last

    Gregory earns honor roll at the Webb School

    Posted January 18, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Albany student Dalton Gregory, a 9th grade student, recently earned B Honor Roll status for the second quarter at the Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee.

    Gregory is the son of Junior and Kathleen Gregory of Albany.

    Extension Notes …

    Posted January 18, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Not too soon to think about calving season

    Source: Les Anderson, UK extension beef specialist

    Calving season will be here before we know it. Providing sound management during that

    Library Notes

    Posted January 11, 2017 at 10:02 am

    by Gayla Duvall

    What’s new at the Clinton County Public Library. www.clintoncountypubliclibrary.org.

    Best Sellers: Cross the Line by James Patterson; Turbo Twenty-Three

    Exetension Notes …

    Posted January 11, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Plenty of meetings in store for winter education opportunities

    Tobacco production and GAP training

    The Clinton and Cumberland County Extension Office is partnering to host a Tobacco production meeting

    Legislative Update

    Posted January 11, 2017 at 9:52 am

    After the oath, it was right down to business in Frankfort

    The Kentucky General Assembly convened this past week to conduct its business during the 2017 Regular Session. Gathering for the first time since the elections of this past

