Clinton native Jeff Hoover sworn in as Speaker of the House as Republicans control both chambers

Posted January 25, 2017 at 9:36 am

They took to the streets, bought ads in the Clinton County News and on local radio station WANY, went door to door and worked social media sites, like Facebook, relentlessly

And those efforts paid off with a nearly 2-1 margin as when the votes were counted shortly before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night, the movement that opposed the sale of alcohol in Clinton County were celebrating a big victory.

No!

That was the answer to the simple question that appeared on the ballot Tuesday in the only question that voters in Clinton County were faced with making a decision.

