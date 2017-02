Clinton native Jeff Hoover sworn in as Speaker of the House as Republicans control both chambers

Posted February 1, 2017 at 10:01 am

The Clinton County Cooperative Extension Office is sponsoring a 21 Day Fitness Challenge. The first meeting and weigh-in was held Monday night and had a great turnout for the first night.

People who signed up for the program will weigh-in weekly on Thursdays at the Albany/Clinton County Wellness Center or at the Clinton County Extension Office from January 30 to February 23.

Participants were given a schedule, point system guide, including weekly mini challenges and daily physical activity challenges.

Extra points will be awarded for those who attend “Too Fit to Quit Thursday” educational lessons. Those programs will be held at 5

… Read Full Story…