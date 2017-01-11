Clinton native Jeff Hoover sworn in as Speaker of the House as Republicans control both chambers

Posted January 11, 2017 at 10:08 am

During the swearing-in ceremony last week, Circuit Judge David Williams administered the oath of office and Hoover’s wife, Karyn, held the Bible used during the ceremony.

Kentucky State Representative Jeff Hoover, (R-Jamestown), an Albany native, was sworn in as Kentucky Speaker of the House during the first day of the 2017 Regular Session in Frankfort, Kentucky. Speaker Hoover represents the first Republican to serve in the role of Kentucky House Speaker since 1921, nearly 100 years.

Hoover was born in Albany, Kentucky before his parents, Welby and Mae Hoover, moved to adjoining Russell County, where Hoover now lives and has a law practice as well as owns a radio station. He is the brother and brother-in-law of

… Read Full Story…