Eileen Little, 84, Albany, passed away Friday, December 23, 2016 at Livingston (Tennessee) Regional Hospital. She was the wife of the late Roy Houston Little, a member of Five Springs Methodist Church and was also preceded in death by two sisters, Christine Armstrong and Jearleen Cravens and three brothers, Ovid, Johnny and Audie Pierce.

She is survived by five sons and daughters-in-law, Huron Gayle and Ann Little, Louisville, Kentucky; David Harold and Beck Little, Scottsville, Kentucky; Hardy C. Little, Bedford, Kentucky; Gary A. and Rhonda Little, Albany; Roger A. and Judy Little, Milltown, Indiana; a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Amon Compton, Banner, Kentucky; a brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Allie Pierce, Albany; also 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David McCarty and Bro. Marcus Williams officiating. Final resting place in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.