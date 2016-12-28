Santa letters delivered to the North Pole on time

Editors note: These Santa Letters were too late for the newspaper, but they did get sent to the North Pole in plenty of time for Christmas.

Ms. Jamie’s and

Mr. Adam’s 4th grade class

Dear Santa,

I want an iPhone 5C, a MP3 player, a dirt bike, a drone, an elf on a shelf, and a Nintendo DS with games. — Christian Garner.

Dear Santa,

Hello,

Its Valarie Latham. I was told you want to know what I want for Christmas so here is my list: The American Girl Hair-Styling caddy, kitchen set, Maryellen’s refrigerator and food set. I would like an Elf on a Shelf and an Ashton Drake doll.

— Valarie Latham.

Dear Santa,

I would like several books for Christmas like; Night of Living Dummy, Deep Trouble, Monster Blood, The Haunted Mask, One Day at Horror land, and all the Goosebumps books.

– Eric Crabtree

Dear Santa,

I would like a Fitbit. Also, an iPad touch, both pink. I would like a 4-wheeler, pink camouflage. I would like My Kid Pet, a bracelet, Hello Kitty earrings, and a necklace. A cowgirl blonde My Life Doll. A Barbie doll, paint and pastels.

– Breann Newell

Dear Santa,

I hope I have been a good girl, but I have been a little bad. JK! I only want a little bit of presents because I have lots of toys. Also, my family has tons of phones so maybe get me one. I also love to sing so get me a karaoke machine. – Love, Mya

Dear Santa,

I want a trampoline for Christmas and a gel-a-peel kit. I would also like a new iPad case, a Pom Pom wow, and bring my friends something too. I will leave you milk and cookies. I have been a good girl. – Shana Slone

Dear Santa,

I want a Xbox, clothes, shoes, a new bed set (Shopkins), and Shopkins toys. The new iPhone and a hover board and I want something good for my sisters.

– Chloe Longwell

Dear Santa,

I want two Otter boxes for Christmas. I would like a real elf hat and some clothes. Also, 2 iPhone six pulses, 5 troll things, more friends, a puppy and a magic snowman.

– Allie Asberry

Dear Santa,

I would like an orange fitbit, a softball bat, a net, and a tee, Super Jumbo Ibloom Strawberry squishy and small squishies. Ms. Peregrine’s home for Peculiar Children movie. I would also like some things in my stocking too! – Lily Hickman

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my elves. I am so excited to see what they get into this year. I would like a laptop, Fuju Camera, and a Ukulele. Please remember people who need some special Christmas magic. I think Christmas is my favorite holiday because of God and Jesus. This is my 100th letter to you. Please put me on your nice list. – Cambria Moses

Dear Santa,

I would like a Hatchimal, an emoji pillow, a My Life Doll and clothes, an iPad, a mini laptop, a Barbie doll and accessories, a Barbie Dream House, and a Big Snackeez. You don’t have to get me all these things, just pick a few. I will leave milk and cookies. – Gracie McFall

Dear Santa,

I want riding gear because I have a dirt bike and I don’t want to get hurt while I am riding so that is the reason I want riding gear. I also want some of the Tech Beck finger skate boards.

– Austin Arms

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like an American Girl Doll, Melody. Also, a chocolate pen, a big Beanie Bee, a drone, a Hatch-imal, and a project Mr2 Soda Can Robot. – Emily Sawyers

Dear Santa,

I want Pokemon and I want a puppy, a Play Station 4, a tablet, and a toy army man. I would like a Nerf gun, a Nintendo DS3 and a bunch of cool rocks and shells. – Lucas Groce

Dear Santa,

I want emoji stickers, chapter books, Under Armor shirts and pants, a new glove, softball bat, and a new sweater and new sweat pants. Maybe even a iPod touch or an iPhone 6.

– BreeAnna Smith

Dear Santa,

I want a new iPod, tablet, and a phone. Santa, I would like a four-wheeler and I want a bike. – Chasity Tuggle

Dear Santa,

I would like a drone and Tech Deck skateboards.

– Caden Poore

Dear Santa,

I want the project Mc2 Ultimate Spy bag for Christmas. I would also like the game Pie Face. I would also like some clothes. I will leave milk and cookies for you. Please leave something for my brother Nathan and dog Ace.

– Kellie Brown

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I really want an iPhone with a sim card already in it.

– Gracie Richardson

Dear Santa,

I want a new art set, an iPod, and Pom Pom wow.

– Monica Akers

Dear Santa,

I would like a big fluffy troll stuffed animal. Plus, I would like some little tiny cute troll. I would like a big fluffy trolls chair and some make-up.

– Kelsi Conner

Dear Santa,

I would like the Project Mc2 dolls, all five of them. Also, a mint plant. The biggest monster high doll, a hula hoop, an Elf on the Shelf, a slinky, a Rubix cube, a trampoline, and all the Shopkins and Shopies. A silver and gold necklace.

– Michaela Asberry

Dear Santa,

I would like a baseball goal, Shopkins, an American Girl clothes, and clothes from Justice. I would like some things with my name and initials on it. – Maci Tucker

Dear Santa,

I wish you would give my little sister a chance to go to school when she is little and give her a doll or a gold necklace. I would like two tablets for my mom and my little sister. I like Christmas a bunch because it is about God and Jesus. So, I would like a cross, a little Christmas tree for my sister. Christmas is the best because everybody is gathering for a hug and I like it because it means loving each other and having a great time.

– Yamilet Lopez

Dear Santa,

I would like an Elf on the shelf, a bike, some art stuff, some shirts and pants and everyone to have fun with their family and friends. – Payton Smith

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year and for Christmas I would like a Go Pro and Accessories, Mini Fitbit, Bean Boozled Challenge, Rubix Race, and a Drone that has a camera. Dane would like a remote-controlled airplane. Jackson would like floor mats for his car. I will make sure we will leave you milk and cookies. – Tatum Harlan

Dear Santa,

I would like a virtual reality device that you put your phone in. I would laso like a Tech deck which is a miniature skate board. Another thing is some games for my PS4 like NBA 2K17, Nascar 2K16, and Battlefield 4. Also, don’t forget my brother, cousins, aunts, and uncles and most of all my mom and dad. – Kade Beaty

Dear Santa,

I want a 2017 Make Beast Baseball bat and a trail camera for deer hunting. A deer hunting bow and arrow, games for my Xbox and hunting gear and Hyper dunk shoes. Remember all the other kids around the world. – Matthew Duvall

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I would like a new pair of Converse because the pair you got me last year are too little. I would like some Bath and Body Works too. I would like some money, nail polish, a new scrap book, a new paint set. You don’t have to get me all that because some kids don’t get anything but that’s all. – Dannica Wood

Dear Santa,

I want a new pair of Converse, iPod case, a paint set, and paint brushes. – Amelia Claborn

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year so I would like you to bring the following; I would like a Traxas RC truck. I would like a Sony cube speaker and I want a lay down sled and a iPod shuffle. – Sawyer Tallent

Dear Santa,

I would like a iPhone 7s for Christmas. – Torrie Guffey